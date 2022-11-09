Tostada by Maranta is Closed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Tostada by Maranta, a mobile food operation known for its flavorful, farm-to-table tostadas and refreshing aguas frescas, will close after a little over a year in business.

A project of Maranta Plant Shop, the Bronzeville-based food truck made its debut in August 2021, serving customers from a sleek, black trailer parked on King Drive outside of the plant shop at 1739 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Tostada also traveled to local events and offered catering services.

With chef Dominique Alvarado at the helm, the restaurant offered a variety of vegan and meat-based tostadas, a Mexican dish consisting of a toasted corn tortilla piled with various toppings.

The business, which last renewed its license in May, announced the closure in a social media post Tuesday afternoon, which racked up more than 200 likes and nearly a dozen comments within minutes — a testament to the popularity of the food trailer.

“Goodbyes are never easy,” the post said. “We have had an amazing two seasons. Our success would’ve never been possible without the love and support from YOU, our amazing customers.” The post continued, “Thank you for all of the memories, community building, & endless support.”

The Tostada trailer and equipment from the restaurant is listed for sale. Interested parties can reach out to the operation via Instagram.

Representatives of Tostada and Maranta Plant Shop did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.