Republicans Don’t Win Veto-Proof Legislature

Had to flip five Assembly seats and one Senate district and fell short.

It seems unlikely that Republicans will secure the veto-proof majorities in the Legislature that would give them the power to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes.

State Sen. Melissa Agard (D – Madison) said while it was too early to tell in some races, Democrats were feeling hopeful.

“Against all odds, it’s looking like right now, despite the fact that we are extremely gerrymandered, and the Republicans have had control of the state and the Legislature for more than a decade,” the people of Wisconsin are voting against total Republican control, Agard said.

Republicans needed to flip one seat in the Senate and five seats in the state Assembly. Several seats that were targets for Republicans, however, were titling toward the Democrats as the vote count continued into Wednesday morning, including several Democratic incumbents.

Sen. Jeff Smith (D – Brunswick) won reelection against Republican challenger David Estenson.

Two Democrats are also poised to join the Senate next session. Dianne Hesselbein won the District 27 race against Republican Robert Relph, and Mark Spreitzer had a strong lead Wednesday morning in the race against Republican Mark Trofimchuck.

Agard was also watching the District 5 race, where Democrat Jessica Katzenmeyer leads Republican Rob Hutton, the 25th District race, where Republican Romaine Quinn leads Democrat Kelly Westlund, and the 19th District, where Republican Rachael Cabral-Guevara leads Democrat Kristin Alfheim.

Several Assembly Democrats are also holding their own. Rep. Katrina Shankland (D – Stevens Point) will win against Republican challenger Scott Soik for District 71. Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D – Appleton) will win against Republican Andrew Fox. Rep. Steve Doyle will also win his reelection bid against Republican Ryan Huebsch.

A few open seats are also leaning in Democrats’ favor. Democrat Lori Palmeri is leading Republican Donnie Herman in the District 54 race. Democrat Laura Gapske is leading Republican Angie Sapik for the District 73 seat in the northwest part of the state.

“With the Governor’s veto power intact, Republicans in the Legislature will be prevented from turning Wisconsin into ground-zero for dismantling our democracy,” wrote Assembly Democratic Leaderin a press release. “Despite their best efforts, Republican Legislators were unable to silence the people of Wisconsin. Everyone who came out to vote this year should be proud of the contribution they made to building a Wisconsin where we all can thrive. Through our efforts, we not only succeeded tonight, but also laid the groundwork to compete for the majority in elections to come.”

Republican Chanz Green is leading Democrat John Adams in the race for Assembly District 74, which was vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Beth Meyers. This gives Republicans one flipped seat.

While Democrats will still be working in the minority in the Legislature, Agard said she still goes to work every day because she believes in her neighbors and Wisconsinites.

“I never imagined that I was gonna grow up and be a state senator in this community, and here I am and it is really frustrating,” she said. “And it feels impossible on many days. But if I give up, what is the message for my kids and future generations?”

Republicans fall short of legislative supermajority was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner