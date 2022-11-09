Evers Defeats Michels, Wins Second Term

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Holy mackerel. Voters gave Tony Evers four more years as Wisconsin’s governor.

Evers defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels after a hotly-contested race with record spending. Michels conceded the race just after midnight.

The election is a pivotal win for Democrats, with Evers’ veto pen blocking a number of Republican policies from being adopted. Evers set a Wisconsin record by vetoing more than 200 bills during his first term.

“Holy mackerel, how about that,” said the governor in his victory speech. Evers said he was “jazzed as hell” to be re-elected.

Evers, 71, outperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, his 2018 running mate. State Rep. Sara Rodriguez (D-Brookfield) will now serve as Evers’ lieutenant governor.

Barnes’s race against Ron Johnson was too close to call at the time of publication.

Evers is a former educator that served as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction before defeating incumbent Republican governor Scott Walker in 2018. He has positioned himself as a lifetime educator and leaned heavily into his folksy style in recent years.

Michels attacked Evers for his COVID-19 safety policies and the number of individuals released by the state parole board. A vice president with the family contracting firm Michels Corp. , the challenger attempted to position himself as a businessman, not a politician. This is now the third race he has lost for political office, including a failed U.S. Senate bid in 2006.

During the campaign, Michels’ was dogged by allegations that he was truly a Connecticut resident. He was a late entrant into the race and upset likely Evers’ challenger Rebecca Kleefisch.

Evers was up by three percentage points when Michels conceded.

On the campaign trail, Evers said his number one priority for the upcoming state budget would be repairing the fiscal relationship between the state and the cities. The state has a $5 billion budget surplus, while Milwaukee and other cities are increasingly starved for revenue under myriad state restrictions.