Keith Stanley Leaving Near West Side Partners

Near West Side Partners (NWSP), the nonprofit organization focused on the cluster of neighborhoods just west of downtown Milwaukee, is in the market for a new leader.

Founding executive director Keith Stanley is moving to Charlotte to serve as president and CEO of the nonprofit University City Partners, an organization seeking to replicate the NWSP model.

“Near West Side Partners is the transformative organization it is today because of Keith’s leadership, passion and vision,” said, NWSP board chair and associate vice president for public affairs at Marquette University , in a statement. “We wish Keith the best as he replicates the successes of the Near West Side in his new position, and we look forward to building on the positive momentum he helped establish in our community.”

Stanley will make the move at the end of the year.

NWSP was created in 2014 by area anchors Marquette University, Harley-Davidson, Molson Coors, Advocate Aurora Health Care and Potawatomi Business Development Corporation. It’s focused on stabilizing and growing the neighborhoods, including Concordia, Avenues West and Merrill Park, between Interstate 43 and Wisconsin Highway 175 and W. Vliet St. and Interstate 94.

“It has been an honor to serve the Near West Side and bear witness to the major accomplishments of the community over the past eight years,” said Stanley. “Near West Side Partners has established itself as a national model for private-public partnership and resident engagement resulting in community revitalization thanks to the hard work and dedication of its staff, board, anchor institutions, business owners and residents, and I have no doubt its list of successes will continue to grow in the years to come.”

Stanley, prior to role at NWSP, worked in City Hall as chief of staff to then-council President Willie Hines, Jr. He also served as the director of the SOHI District, an organization focused on revitalizing N. 27th St. south of W. Highland Ave.

“Keith has been instrumental in leading the transformation of the Near West Side and bringing national attention to the collective work of the Near West Side Partners,” said, a vice president with Harley-Davidson and chair of the NWSP Steering Committee. “Harley-Davidson is committed to the long-term success of the neighborhood, and Near West Side Partners can count on our support as we continue to work together to make the Near West Side a great place to live, work and play.”

“Keith’s support has fostered growth in our city and campus—from working with Marquette faculty and students on meaningful, community-engaged research in the Near West Side to cultivating entrepreneurship among our students. It is a testament to Keith’s energy and dedication that other cities across the country are seeking to partner with local anchor institutions and replicate the model of Milwaukee’s Near West Side Partners,” said Marquette President Mike Lovell.

NWSP associate director Lindsey St. Arnold Bell will lead the organization while a permanent replacement is sought. St. Arnold Bell has been with the organization for seven years, having previously served as the secretary for the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Interested applicants are encouraged to email Altenburg at rana.altenburg@marquette.edu.