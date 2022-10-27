Secretary of Labor Tours Milwaukee Wind Turbine Manufacturer

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh toured Ingeteam‘s North American headquarters Thursday in the Menomonee Valley.

Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, joined Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, County Executive David Crowley and members of the BlueGreen Alliance to view the production facility, 3350 W. Canal St., and to discuss clean energy, job creation, and U.S. manufacturing.

Ingeteam, a Spanish company with its North American headquarters in Milwaukee, designs equipment for use in the renewable energy sector. The company focuses on wind, solar and hydropower, as well as infrastructures for charging electric vehicles.

During the tour, Walsh touted the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, and pointed to Milwaukee as an example of its potential.

“Here in this particular facility, this is a big part of what the future of America is — made in America, they’re making progress right here, manufacturing right here, clean energy right here, good jobs right here,” Walsh said. “And what you’re seeing here in Milwaukee is something that we want to see around the rest of the country. We want to see these types of opportunities and this type of growth happening.”

The IRA, which was signed into law in August, aims to invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing and reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030. The bill would also cap prescription drug prices and extend the Affordable Care Act through 2025.

Johnson added his praise, noting the importance of creating and maintaining the manufacturing workforce in the city of Milwaukee.

“When you have this sort of access to family-supporting jobs, it creates opportunities for people on the ground in Milwaukee. And that’s what I want to see moving forward,” said the mayor.

As part of the IRA, Ingeteam is to receive tax credits, which would be used to expand operations and provide good-paying, equitable jobs to Milwaukee residents, according to the company.

Mark Obradovich, managing director for Ingeteam, said that the company is still “reviewing the provisions of the bill.” He confirmed that the company will eventually bring production of new products, including EV chargers, to Milwaukee, but didn’t give specifics on the possibility of expanding the workforce at the Milwaukee facility, which celebrated its 10-year production anniversary in 2021.

Walsh also praised the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to clean energy, as well as the CHIPS and Science and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

He said he has spent the better part of the week in the state, touring Madison and Milwaukee with Senator Baldwin, who noted that in her three visits to the facility since 2012, she has “been amazed with the expansion and growth that I’ve seen.”

Walsh was making his second visit to Wisconsin in recent months. He joined the president in September at Milwaukee LaborFest.

