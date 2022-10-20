Jeramey Jannene
City Hall

Port Director Leaving For Job in Biden Administration

Adam Tindall-Schlicht spent four years atop Port Milwaukee, making major improvements.

By - Oct 20th, 2022 02:48 pm
Port Milwaukee director Adam Tindall-Schlicht stands at the site of the new South Shore Cruise Dock. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Port Milwaukee director Adam Tindall-Schlicht is setting sail.

The head of the city-owned port accepted a position in President Joe Biden‘s administration. He had a long list of accomplishments during his four-year tenure as head of Milwaukee’s 467-acre port.

The city saw a record 13,600 cruise ships passengers in 2022, construction is underway on an agricultural export facility that is the largest one-time port investment since the 1950s, a new cruise ship terminal is planned for a 2023 groundbreaking and preparation work is ramping up on a multi-jurisdictional, multi-year effort to perform a several-hundred-million dollar environmental remediation on Milwaukee waterways to remove the federal “area of concern” designation.

“We are witnessing unparalleled growth across Milwaukee Harbor,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement. “Much of that progress is attributable to Adam, who has been tireless in his advocacy, strategic partnership building, fundraising efforts, and stewardship at the Port. I am deeply appreciative of his contributions to the City of Milwaukee.”

Tindall-Schlicht, who grew up in the Milwaukee area, became port director in August 2018 after 10 years with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). His USDOT posting immediately prior to returning to Milwaukee was in Cleveland working in management at the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.

“My position as Port Director has been the greatest experience of my professional life thus far,” said Tindall-Schlicht in a statement. “Serving the residents of the City of Milwaukee and promoting statewide economic growth through the Port’s commercial, recreational and cruise operations has been a privilege.” The outgoing director turned 39 Thursday.

He’s drawn regular praise in Harbor Commission meetings, including from commissioner and alderman Mark Borkowski who has credited Tindall-Schlicht for awaking “a sleeping giant.” He’s also navigated the unexpected sinking of a port-owned vessel, saw his wedding profiled in the New York Times and won a 40-under-40 award from an Antwerp-based international shipping conference. He currently serves as president of the Wisconsin Ports Association.

The exact position Tindall-Schlicht accepted is expected to be announced by the White House in a forthcoming release.

The port director is the third city employee to accept a job in the Biden administration. Milwaukee Water Works superintendent and interim Department of Public Works Commissioner Karen Dettmer jumped to a water-related post in the Environmental Protection Agency in April. Mayor Tom Barrett left to become the ambassador to Luxembourg in December.

Tindall-Schlicht’s last day with the city will be Oct. 28. An interim port director will be announced in the coming weeks according to a city press release. A nationwide search will be conducted for a new director. Tindall-Schlicht, according to the 2022 city budget, was to be paid $106,957 this year.

