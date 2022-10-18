Milwaukee County Gets Funding For Reckless Driving Plan
Study will look at policies and practices to be applied across the county.
Milwaukee County is moving forward on a countywide plan to combat reckless driving after receiving a federal grant.
The goal of the project is to study and implement policies that can be implemented by communities across the county to curb reckless driving. The $188,000 in funding was among $4.9 million in grants the county received through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The TAP program is funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation but the grants are administered by state departments of transportation.
The study will look at best practices and policies related to reckless driving and how they may be implemented in the area. She said the study will encompass all 19 municipalities in the county, and that all will have access to it. Currently, only 16 signed onto the project, she said, because of the short timeframe during which the county applied for the funding; adding that the door was left open for the remaining municipalities to join the study if the county was awarded the grant.
Fox Point didn’t have time to bring the proposal before their village board, said Jeff Sponcia, MCDOT transportation program planning manager. Two others, South Milwaukee and St. Francis, did not respond to requests for support.
“That said, we are confident all 19 municipalities will want to partner with us in this critical study as we reach out to their residents, businesses, stakeholders and elected officials and we look forward to working with them accordingly,” Sponcia said
The fact the county was awarded the grant at all was a bit of a surprise, Brown-Martin said. “That’s pretty amazing, because I was told that we would not be eligible for this funding,” she said. “So the fact that we pulled together a really good application, and they stepped outside their their normal boundaries to allow us to do this is great.”
It’s expected that the infrastructure act and the Inflation Reduction Act are going to create billions in new federal grant opportunities for local governments to tackle infrastructure, transportation and climate-related projects. Comprehensive planning efforts that identify needs and potential projects will prepare the county and local governments to be competitive for this coming wave of federal funding.
The Streets and Roads for All program, specifically, requires a new or updated “safety action plan” to be eligible for the first round of project funding.
“What we propose is to incorporate and be the umbrella for all 19 municipalities to roll their plan into our overall plan so that, when it’s time for developing infrastructure needs, meeting the demands for implementation, we’re all moving forward at the same time,” Brown-Martin said.
