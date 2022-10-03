Both political parties, and their supporters, are assembling huge numbers of election observers.

Wisconsin’s Nov. 8 elections may be the most closely watched in state history, but not just by local, state and national reporters and analysts.

An army of election observers is being assembled to watch you cast your in-person ballot, and then to watch absentee ballots be counted, for U.S. senator, U.S. House members, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and the state Legislature.

Both political parties and non-partisan groups like the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin are signing up observers in the wake of the 2020 election, when results were disputed by some conservatives and backers of former President. There were also complaints about some overly aggressive observers.

For example, “The Republican Party of Wisconsin remains focused on election integrity to ensure that all Wisconsinites can have confidence in the results of our elections,” party officials say on its website, adding, “This year, Republicans across Wisconsin submitted the largest number of Republican election inspectors in state history at around 5,000!”

Democrats are working just as hard to line up observers.

“Poll observers are the eyes and ears for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Voter Protection Team,” party officials say.

“You will be the first line of defense against any problems voters might face in trying to cast their ballot, which makes poll observing the single most important thing you can do other than cast a ballot yourself to ensure a strong, healthy democracy. We our building our Poll Observer Team,” Democratic leaders vow, adding, “No previous experience or legal training is necessary. You do not need to be a Wisconsin resident…and you will be supported by an experienced legal boiler room every step of the way.”

The League of Women Voters wants its observers to watch for specific problems on Nov. 8.

Inviting League members and non-members to observe, the organization says it wants “to be sure there is no disenfranchisement, to monitor the voter experience – including registration and showing ID, to monitor the absentee ballot counting process [and] to track any problems that can be fixed in future elections.”

With all the emphasis on deploying election observers, will they bother voters or slow the voting process? Voters will see observers hovering behind and monitoring the actions of poll workers, but observers are not supposed to question or bother individual voters.

Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) rules for observers includes these requirements:

Observers must list their names, addresses and organization or candidate they represent on the Election Observer Log and sign a form promising to follow all rules governing their conduct.

Observers must show photo IDs to clerks or election inspectors and, “If the information on the photo identification does not match the information on the observer log, the individual shall not be permitted to serve as an observer.”

Whenever they are at a polling place, observers must wear a tag or badge identifying them as an “election observer.” Like voters and poll workers, they cannot wear campaign- or candidate-promoting clothing or partisan paraphernalia.

Clerks must designate specific areas at polling places that allow observers to “hear [poll workers’] instructions and to readily observe all public aspects of the process without disrupting the activities.” Clerks can also limit the number of observers from the same campaign or organization.

Observers unable to overhear interactions between poll workers and voters may ask for instructions or information to be repeated. Questions must be asked of poll workers.

WEC rules also promise that “observers shall be accorded the same respect regardless of their political affiliation or non-affiliation.”

The Elections Commission last month voted to start the process of revising rules for election observers, although no changes will be made before Nov. 8.

Any new rules must be adopted by the WEC, debated at public hearings and reviewed by the governor and the state legislature, which could block them. The process could take up to two years.

New rules could specify how observers must interact with voters and poll workers, what access observers have and what qualifies as disruptive behavior by an observer.

Observers can also help poll workers. In one Dane County polling place in the August primary, an observer notified a poll worker that a ballot was in the trash, where it was recovered. Poll workers must account for every ballot.

Steven Walters started covering state government in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com