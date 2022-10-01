Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Oct 1st, 2022 11:26 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum

Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum

André Allaire to become Chief Development Officer

Sep 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Art Museum

Shreedhar Ranabhat to Serve as WHEDA Director of Commercial Lending

Shreedhar Ranabhat to Serve as WHEDA Director of Commercial Lending

 

Sep 26th, 2022 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Matt Haas Promoted to Vice President, Business Banking Sales Manager at Johnson Financial Group

Matt Haas Promoted to Vice President, Business Banking Sales Manager at Johnson Financial Group

 

Sep 26th, 2022 by Johnson Financial Group

Luke Kasten Joins Johnson Financial Group as VP, Private Banking Manager

Luke Kasten Joins Johnson Financial Group as VP, Private Banking Manager

 

Sep 26th, 2022 by Johnson Financial Group

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Names New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Names New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer

Kerry Janovitch, Garret Finocchiaro bring decades of experience to their new roles

Sep 22nd, 2022 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Kate Schuhmacher Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President of Employee Benefits, Director of Client Experience

Kate Schuhmacher Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President of Employee Benefits, Director of Client Experience

 

Sep 14th, 2022 by Johnson Financial Group

Marquette computer science professor receives NSF funding for confidential computing solutions

Marquette computer science professor receives NSF funding for confidential computing solutions

Dr. Keke Chen has received a $600,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study confidential computing solutions within scientific collaboration.

Sep 12th, 2022 by Marquette University

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Sheryl Bunker as Chief Financial Officer

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Sheryl Bunker as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance and accounting executive to oversee financial operations for Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering organization

Sep 12th, 2022 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Sarah Greenberg Appointed President, Cinnaire Lending

Sarah Greenberg Appointed President, Cinnaire Lending

 

Sep 9th, 2022 by Cinnaire

Marquette nursing professor named fellow of American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Marquette nursing professor named fellow of American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Dr. Lisa Thiemann, RN, CRNA, APNP, FNAP was awarded the designation of fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) at the organization’s annual congress in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Sep 6th, 2022 by Marquette University

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Lifts the Curtain on Its New Artist in Residence Program

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Lifts the Curtain on Its New Artist in Residence Program

Wisconsin-based interdisciplinary artist Jeff Zimpel named as first-ever Saint Kate Artist-in-Residence

Sep 6th, 2022 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Categories: People

