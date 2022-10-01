New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum
André Allaire to become Chief Development Officer
Sep 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Art Museum
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Names New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer
Kerry Janovitch, Garret Finocchiaro bring decades of experience to their new roles
Sep 22nd, 2022 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Marquette computer science professor receives NSF funding for confidential computing solutions
Dr. Keke Chen has received a $600,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study confidential computing solutions within scientific collaboration.
Sep 12th, 2022 by Marquette University
The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Sheryl Bunker as Chief Financial Officer
Veteran finance and accounting executive to oversee financial operations for Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering organization
Sep 12th, 2022 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Sarah Greenberg Appointed President, Cinnaire Lending
Sep 9th, 2022 by Cinnaire
Marquette nursing professor named fellow of American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology
Dr. Lisa Thiemann, RN, CRNA, APNP, FNAP was awarded the designation of fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) at the organization’s annual congress in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Sep 6th, 2022 by Marquette University
Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Lifts the Curtain on Its New Artist in Residence Program
Wisconsin-based interdisciplinary artist Jeff Zimpel named as first-ever Saint Kate Artist-in-Residence
Sep 6th, 2022 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
