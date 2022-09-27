Board Approves Ungendered Bathrooms
And LGBTQ inclusion initiative. 'Access to safe restrooms should be a basic right for every person.'
The two pieces of legislation will, respectively, set the county on a path to rebranding single-person restrooms as gender inclusive or ungendered restrooms and it will direct the Department of Human Resources to begin tracking the voluntary identification of LGBTQ and non-binary-gender employees, among other things.
The legislation explains that the signage should “not indicate any specific sex and/or gender, must include the word ‘restroom’ in braille, may include icons indicating the presence of a toilet, sink, baby changing facility, and if the restroom is universally accessible.”
“Access to safe restrooms should be a basic right for every person,” Clancy told the board’s Committee on Community, Environment and Economic Development in September. “Gender inclusive and ungendered are critical for people with children who may be a different gender from the adults, people who live with disabilities and have care providers or family members that assist them. and for trans and non-binary people who may not be able to safely access gendered restrooms.”
Burgelis explained that the resolution would have DAS count the number of single-user restrooms in county buildings “so we can then come up with a plan for rebranding single-user restrooms to non-gender specific restrooms, with inclusive restroom signage.”
A second resolution, sponsored by Supervisors Burgelis, Martinez, Rolland, Dyango Zerpa and Willie Johnson, Jr., directs the county’s Department of Human Resources to implement a number of new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices that include support for pronoun identification, collecting voluntary self identification of non-binary and LGBTQ employees, collaboration of HR with local DEI affinity groups and associations, and continued development of network resource groups and the Milwaukee County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.
Dan Terrio, HR Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager for the county, told the board’s Personnel Committee in September that his department had been working with Burgelis on the resolution and that it had their full support. “Intersectionality is really a centerpiece of our work here in Milwaukee County,” Terrio said. “Especially when we think about diversity, equity and inclusion, we recognize that there are many different diversities that encompass our employees.”
Terrio explained that he knows, for example, how many Native Americans work for Milwaukee County, adding, “But we do not keep track of voluntary LGBTQ+ status… Are we truly being equitable if we do not know how many LGBTQ+ employees work for us?”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Forensic Science Center Gains FundingSep 27th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
House of Correction Changing NameSep 26th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Vote Could Send More Youth to Lincoln HillsSep 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
One thought on “MKE County: Board Approves Ungendered Bathrooms”
Dim Tim add in a few minutes.