The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 25th, 2022 07:00 am

Plats and Parcels: City Seeks Buyer For Historic Mansion

1. Plats and Parcels: City Seeks Buyer For Historic Mansion

1856 Italianate mansion on S. 27th St. has quite a history. Plus: all the week’s real estate news.

Sep 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Bar Exam: Clementines Evokes the New Bay View

2. Bar Exam: Clementines Evokes the New Bay View

Even as it honors the history. Bartenders and owners love it. You may, too.

Sep 19th, 2022 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: DOJ Suing Milwaukee Landlord, Property Manager

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: DOJ Suing Milwaukee Landlord, Property Manager

Federal government alleges East Side property owner and his manager violated Fair Housing Act.

Sep 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

White Supremacists Push False Narrative on Waukesha Parade Tragedy

4. White Supremacists Push False Narrative on Waukesha Parade Tragedy

False claims that killings were racially motivated echoed by Republican official.

Sep 18th, 2022 by Isiah Holmes and Henry Redman

New Monument Proposed for Lakefront

5. New Monument Proposed for Lakefront

National foundation proposes monument near War Memorial Center to families who lost loved ones in war.

Sep 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

City Hall: Mayor Johnson Introduces First Budget

6. City Hall: Mayor Johnson Introduces First Budget

Budget raises fees, taxes, cuts police, library hours as a result of ‘broken’ state funding system.

Sep 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Three New Restaurants Planned

7. Now Serving: Three New Restaurants Planned

Plus: Dohmen Company will offer food for health, including new commercial kitchen teaching culinary skills.

Sep 18th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

5 Can’t-Miss ‘Doors Open’ Destinations

8. 5 Can’t-Miss ‘Doors Open’ Destinations

12th annual Doors Open Milwaukee features 115 buildings this weekend, but we wouldn’t skip these five.

Sep 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Opportunity Center Releases Designs, Announces $5 Million Gift

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Opportunity Center Releases Designs, Announces $5 Million Gift

Athletic facility near Capitol Drive and I-43 would be as inclusive as they come.

Sep 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County Medical Examiner Abruptly Retires

10. MKE County: County Medical Examiner Abruptly Retires

Dr. Brian Peterson, who faced some controversies, leaves without making a statement.

Sep 20th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

More Members of Law Enforcement Endorse Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate

1. More Members of Law Enforcement Endorse Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate

WATCH: Mandela Barnes’ Plans on Public Safety

Sep 17th, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Retirement of Medical Examiner

3. Statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Retirement of Medical Examiner

 

Sep 19th, 2022 by County Executive David Crowley

Evers Campaign Statement on Tim Michels’ Rally with Ron DeSantis

4. Evers Campaign Statement on Tim Michels’ Rally with Ron DeSantis

 

Sep 18th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Will Ron Desantis Use One of Ron Johnson’s Personal Planes to Get Back to Florida?

5. Will Ron Desantis Use One of Ron Johnson’s Personal Planes to Get Back to Florida?

 

Sep 17th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Mandela Barnes Statement on Protecting Abortion in the United States

6. Mandela Barnes Statement on Protecting Abortion in the United States

 

May 2nd, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

7. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Jessica Katzenmeyer Endorsed by Former Candidate, Tom Palzewicz

8. Jessica Katzenmeyer Endorsed by Former Candidate, Tom Palzewicz

“Jessica is an inspiring and bold leader who will diligently represent our communities in Madison,” said Palzewicz.

Sep 7th, 2022 by Jessica Katzenmeyer

Joint Statement from the Mayor, FPC and MPD

9. Joint Statement from the Mayor, FPC and MPD

 

Sep 22nd, 2022 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Despite difficult budget decisions ahead we must ensure our libraries remain strong

10. Despite difficult budget decisions ahead we must ensure our libraries remain strong

Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs September 20, 2022

Sep 20th, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs

