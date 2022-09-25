The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plats and Parcels: City Seeks Buyer For Historic Mansion
1856 Italianate mansion on S. 27th St. has quite a history. Plus: all the week’s real estate news.
Sep 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Bar Exam: Clementines Evokes the New Bay View
Even as it honors the history. Bartenders and owners love it. You may, too.
Sep 19th, 2022 by Michael Horne
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: DOJ Suing Milwaukee Landlord, Property Manager
Federal government alleges East Side property owner and his manager violated Fair Housing Act.
Sep 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. White Supremacists Push False Narrative on Waukesha Parade Tragedy
False claims that killings were racially motivated echoed by Republican official.
Sep 18th, 2022 by Isiah Holmes and Henry Redman
5. New Monument Proposed for Lakefront
National foundation proposes monument near War Memorial Center to families who lost loved ones in war.
Sep 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
6. City Hall: Mayor Johnson Introduces First Budget
Budget raises fees, taxes, cuts police, library hours as a result of ‘broken’ state funding system.
Sep 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Now Serving: Three New Restaurants Planned
Plus: Dohmen Company will offer food for health, including new commercial kitchen teaching culinary skills.
Sep 18th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
8. 5 Can’t-Miss ‘Doors Open’ Destinations
12th annual Doors Open Milwaukee features 115 buildings this weekend, but we wouldn’t skip these five.
Sep 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Opportunity Center Releases Designs, Announces $5 Million Gift
Athletic facility near Capitol Drive and I-43 would be as inclusive as they come.
Sep 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. MKE County: County Medical Examiner Abruptly Retires
Dr. Brian Peterson, who faced some controversies, leaves without making a statement.
Sep 20th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. More Members of Law Enforcement Endorse Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate
WATCH: Mandela Barnes’ Plans on Public Safety
Sep 17th, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. Evers Campaign Statement on Tim Michels’ Rally with Ron DeSantis
Sep 18th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. Jessica Katzenmeyer Endorsed by Former Candidate, Tom Palzewicz
“Jessica is an inspiring and bold leader who will diligently represent our communities in Madison,” said Palzewicz.
Sep 7th, 2022 by Jessica Katzenmeyer
9. Joint Statement from the Mayor, FPC and MPD
Sep 22nd, 2022 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson
10. Despite difficult budget decisions ahead we must ensure our libraries remain strong
Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs September 20, 2022
Sep 20th, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs
