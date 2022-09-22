Clock Shadow Celebrates 10 Years

City's only cheese factory plans 'Squeak Fest,' with cheese curds, beer and live music.

Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee’s only cheese factory, will host a street festival in celebration of its 10-year anniversary.

The inaugural Squeak Fest is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the creamery, 138 W. Bruce St.

Since its 2012 opening in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, the creamery has prioritized community and supported local businesses through tours, education and partnerships.

Squeak Fest will be no different. Vendetta Coffee Bar, which opened earlier this summer just down the block, will provide a bloody mary bar — a perfect pairing for Clock Shadow’s freshly made, and always squeaky cheese curds.

The Lakefront Brewery curd wagon will also make an appearance, offering unique cheese curd creations like porker poutine, dill pickle and pumpkin spice.

Other dairy-focused offerings include poutine, quesadillas and cheese plates from Trouble Maker’s Cocina food truck and cheese curd pizza, courtesy of Ian’s Pizza.

Between bites, festival attendees can enjoy a cold brew and keep an eye on the Packer game at Indeed Brewing Company, located right next door.

The festival will also feature live music and giveaways, including a 16-person, private Milwaukee Pedal Tavern excursion.

Squeak Fest coincides with several other events in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Right next door, Indeed will host a makers market featuring jewelry, prints and more from local artists. The market will be held in the taproom from noon to 6 p.m.

224 W. Bruce St. , will play host to Bean Plant Block Party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sky High will set up skating ramps and obstacles at the event, inviting skaters to take over Bruce Street. Whether you arrive on wheels or by foot, everyone is welcome at the event, which will also feature food trucks, coffee and beer.

Clock Shadow Creamery was founded by Bob Wills, who also owns Cedar Grove Cheese, one of Wisconsin’s oldest cheese producers.

The creamery occupies the first floor of an environmentally-conscious structure, developed by Juli Kaufmann, which also houses CORE El Centro, The Healing Center and Aurora Walker’s Point Community Clinic.

The building’s green features include a geothermal heating and cooling system, rooftop garden, rainwater reuse system and power generating elevator.

Clock Shadow Creamery’s regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.