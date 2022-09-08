Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On September 10 and 11, the historic Trimborn Farm will be home to some of the most exceptional handcrafted work in the Midwest.

More than 120 artists will sell their work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the 39th Trimborn Harvest of Arts & Crafts. The selection includes wearable art, holiday decorations, paintings, sculptures and everything in between. Each vendor was chosen by a panel of judges for their originality of design and quality of craft.

Admission is $5, but Urban Milwaukee members can claim a free pair of tickets to the event (while supplies last). Children 10 and under are free.

Hosted by the Milwaukee County Historical Society, the annual event is mostly outdoors. Free, on-site parking is available at the farm, 8881 W. Grange Ave and a shuttle service from Southridge Mall (near Macy’s) will also be available every 20 minutes.

Those that successfully claim free tickets from Urban Milwaukee will be put on a list at the door.

Claim your tickets today (members must be logged in to claim tickets).

