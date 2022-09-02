FaB Wisconsin Announces New Executive Director

Former chief operating officer Gina Balke will now lead the company.

FaB Wisconsin, a food and beverage business network, announced the promotion of Gina Balke to executive director.

In her new position, Balke will lead the company in serving the state’s food and beverage industry, while also collaborating with FaB Wisconsin’s members, executive board and council on strategic initiatives and programming.

She brings with her 13 years of food and beverage industry experience to her newest role, having previously worked for Ocean Spray.

FaB’s previous executive director, Shelley Jurewicz, retired in June after starting and leading FaB Wisconsin for the past decade.

“Gina was the natural choice as FaB’s next Executive Director because of her industry expertise and experience,” said Lynn Olberding, vice president of economic development with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), the parent organization of FaB. “She brings a wealth of knowledge to the position and we are excited about FaB’s future under her leadership.”

Balke started at FaB in 2019 as the company’s director of talent, and was later promoted to vice president of industry engagement. She is credited with creating and developing the FaBricator program, which recruits employees of member companies to answer questions and respond to inquiries via an online “Ask a FaBricator” form.

Balke also served as a chair of FaB’s Talent Forum from 2013-2019 in her previous role as senior human resources generalist at Ocean Spray.

FaB Wisconsin markets itself as a resource for Wisconsin’s food and beverage industry. The company’s website includes information on industry job openings, food safety and upcoming events. Businesses that pay for FaB membership gain access to increased visibility, networking opportunities and discounts on products and certification programs. The organization is affiliated with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

FaB’s upcoming 10 year anniversary celebration on Sept. 15 will feature Louie Gentine of Sargento Cheese and Michael Stayer-Suprick of Johnsonville.