It’s Labor Day weekend, meaning there’s an extra day to pack as many events as possible before the end of summer. Celebrate Milwaukee’s favorite motorcycle at the Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally, which will take place at the Harley-Davidson Museum as well as the company’s six surrounding campuses. Dress up as your favorite Shrek character and show the city how fast you can eat a whole raw onion at Shrekfest 2022, or check out over 130 artists and their work at the Third Ward Art Festival.

Celebrate all things Harley-Davidson at the motorcycle manufacturer’s 20-acre museum campus. The celebration will feature live music, stunts, races and more. The live music lineup includes performances from Hairball, Parmalee and Jackyl. Go for a test ride on a number of Harley-Davidson models, and enjoy a variety of food and beverage sites. The Harley-Davidson Museum and its six surrounding campuses will all be celebrating the event.

September 2-4: Highland Games

The Wisconsin Scottish Inc. is celebrating its 20th anniversary of preserving the culture and tradition of the British Isles with its Highland Games event. Enjoy delicious Scottish food while taking in the distinct sounds of a lineup of bagpipe bands. Spectators can also watch a number of athletic competitions, including a longbow firing contest. Admission and parking will be free. For more info on scheduling and ticket pricing, click here.

September 3: Shrekfest 2022

Ever find yourself craving a whole raw onion? Are you constantly telling people to get out of your swamp? If you answered yes to either of those, then you’re going to love Shrekfest. Join hundreds of other Shrek enthusiasts at Humboldt Park. Dress up as your favorite characters and participate in a number of absurd activities, such as an onion eating contest or roaring competition. The event will be preceded by a kickoff party at X-Ray Arcade on September 2, and followed by a “Forever After Party” at Indeed Brewing at 9:30 p.m. The event is free and appropriate for all ages.

The 10th annual Third Ward Art Festival will feature the work of over 130 juried artists from all across the country, showcasing works from a variety of mediums, including painting, woodworking and photography. The event is free and family-friendly, featuring activities for kids such as face painting and a kid’s art tent. Enjoy live music on two different stages, and check out the restaurants and shops that line N. Broadway. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

September 4: Boone & Crockett 10 Year Anniversary

Celebrate 10 years of great cocktails at Boone & Crockett’s 10 year anniversary party. The celebration will feature a tap takeover by Lion’s Tail Brewing Co., and two live music sets from Another One. The event is free to attend and will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event also promises a great view of the Hoan Bridge light show that will take place after sunset.

September 5: Labor Fest

Celebrate the true meaning of Labor Day at Labor Fest, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council‘s annual free festival on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The celebration will feature live music, a classic car show and raffles. Leading up to the festival, a parade of union members will march through downtown Milwaukee before reaching the Henry Meier Festival grounds. The festival will begin at noon.