Join Our Sculpture Milwaukee Walking Tours

Ready to get an up-close look at downtown’s newest public art? We’re ready to show you the latest installment of Sculpture Milwaukee. We have four upcoming walking tours.

The tours are led by our very knowledgeable guide, Jonas Karvelis who will take you far beyond what can be read on the adjacent plaque. So, tourgoers will be able to learn what inspired the artists, how the pieces were made and explore possible interpretations of an artwork’s meaning.

The approximately one-mile, 90-minute walking tour will start just south of the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Dr.) in front of Betty Gold‘s Monumental Holistic III and conclude at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.). A special tour, September 21, ends at the Milwaukee Night Market (N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and W. Wisconsin Ave.).

Along the way, participants will see many of the 2022 sculptures as well as those still on display from prior installations.

The ticketed tours will take place on four upcoming dates

Advance registration is required.

The 2022 installation of Sculpture Milwaukee is called “Nature Doesn’t Know About Us” and is curated by Ugo Rondinone. “The natural world serves as a doorway into a highly rarefied metaphysical realm where the sea of consciousness surges against the tangible world. Here all is in flux as distinctions between self and soul, body and spirit, past and present, mortification and bliss, confinement and escape all blur and waver. The exhibition celebrates the disparate elements of the Earth, while exploring the human connection to nature,” said Rondinone in announcing the 13-piece exhibition.

Tour tickets cost $16/each for the general public. But Urban Milwaukee members pay only $8 per ticket after signing into their account.

Interested in becoming a member to get such discounts? Membership starts at just $9/month and includes discounts to Urban Milwaukee’s private and free events just for members, an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and access to a growing number of free tickets to marquee events.

Tickets must be purchased in advance (sorry, no walk-ups). Included in the tour price is the use of a headset to ensure you can always hear our expert guide.

Purchase your tickets today for tours on August 31, September 7, 10 or 21.