The Fresh Coast Jazz Festival is back in Milwaukee’s vibrant Downtown with more of the world’s best jazz talent.

It is everything that a festival should be! The concerts take place indoors at the historic Pabst Theater—the perfectly intimate setting for great jazz.

The Friday Aug 26 lineup includes Marcus Adams and Friends – featuring: Vandell Andrew, James “PJ” Spraggins and Merlon Devine at 6 p.m., Adam Hawley at 7:30 p.m. and the Bob James Trio at 9 p.m.

The Saturday Aug 27 lineup includes the Gabriela Anders Band at 6:00 p.m., Alex Bugnon at 7:30 p.m. and Najee at 9 p.m.

Urban Milwaukee members can reserve up to two free tickets, worth $150, while supplies last. Tickets are extremely limited so act fast.

Select Friday tickets.

Select Saturday tickets.

Once you have checked out, your tickets will be delivered via the AXS Mobile App.

To use your tickets:

1 – Create an AXS account using the same email address as your Urban Milwaukee membership. Click here to create an account.

2 – Download the AXS Mobile App (iOS or Android).

3 – Open the app and sign in to view your AXS Mobile ID and ticket info.

4 – Show your AXS Mobile ID in the app at the door to scan and enter.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.