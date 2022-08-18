Overdose Deaths From Fentanyl Laced Drugs Increasing
The number of fentanyl overdose deaths grew 97% from 2019 to 2021.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning residents about an increase in the number of overdose deaths caused by drugs laced with fentanyl and other substances.
The agency issued a public health advisory on Wednesday in response to the continued uptick in deaths.
Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer of DHS’s Bureau of Community Health Promotion, said each of these statistics represents a life lost.
“It’s easy to get numb at times to the numbers and statistics. But again, these are real families, real lives that are impacted,” she said.
Zapata said part of the urgency around the public health advisory comes from an uptick in deaths high school and middle school students who don’t have a history of drug use, people not traditionally thought of as being at risk of overdose.
“We’ve seen an uptick in people thinking they’re taking a single oxycodone pill or adderall pill, a single pill that includes fentanyl, which causes them to die within hours,” Zapata said. “There are many accidental deaths happening and really some would consider fentanyl poisonings.”
Zapata warned fentanyl is unlike other drugs in its potency, which is part of what makes it so deadly.
She said that means individuals experiencing an overdose due to the substance may also need more than one dose of Narcan, a medication that can reverse an overdose.
Paul Krupski, DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives, said fentanyl is cheap and easily accessible for drug manufacturers and increases their profit margins by hooking drug users on a different kind of high. He said the substance’s lethality has been driving the increase in overdose deaths across the U.S. and it’s more present than ever before in the drug supply.
“It continues to get more and more potent and there are more types of synthetic opioids, more different types of fentanyl analogs than ever before that are leading to these overdoses and deaths,” Krupski said.
He said the state has particularly seen an uptick in deaths involving cocaine laced with fentanyl and in counterfeit pills. DHS estimated that as many as 40 percent of counterfeit pills contain a lethal amount of fentanyl.
Krupski said in March, the state Legislature decriminalized test strips that can detect fentanyl. They can be found at some pharmacies, syringe service providers and opioid treatment programs, he said.
“One thing the department is working on right now is actually developing a broader approach to provide fentanyl test strips statewide to all individuals, similar to how we do Narcan,” he said.
Listen to the WPR report here.
State health officials warn residents about an increase in overdose deaths from fentanyl-laced drugs was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Opioid Crisis
- Overdose Deaths From Fentanyl Laced Drugs Increasing - Hope Kirwan - Aug 18th, 2022
- Gov. Evers, AG Kaul Slam Republicans for Again Delaying Funds to Combat Opioid Epidemic - Gov. Tony Evers - Aug 17th, 2022
- City Hall: Milwaukee Gets $18 Million Opioid Settlement - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 16th, 2022
- Waukesha County Declares Fentanyl a ‘Health Crisis’ - Evan Casey - Aug 9th, 2022
- DHS Submits Updated Proposal for Opioid Settlement Funds to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Aug 1st, 2022
- Wisconsin DOJ Announces Agreement with Former Opioid Maker Allergan - Wisconsin Department of Justice - Jul 29th, 2022
- Opioids Maker Teva Agrees to $4.25 Billion Settlement - Wisconsin Department of Justice - Jul 27th, 2022
- Can New Naloxone Medication Reduce Overdose Deaths? - Edgar Mendez - Jul 14th, 2022
- Drug Overdose Deaths Still Plague County - Edgar Mendez - Jun 11th, 2022
- Representatives Gwen Moore, David N. Cicilline, and John Katko Lead Call for Increased Funding in FY 2023 for Federal Lead Poisoning Prevention Efforts - U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore - Apr 28th, 2022
Read more about Opioid Crisis here