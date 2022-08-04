Nikki Purvis Leaving City To Head African American Chamber

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AACCW) has a new president and CEO.

The Milwaukee-based organization’s board announced Thursday it hired Nikki Purvis to lead the organization. Most recently, Purvis has served as the City of Milwaukee’s first Chief Equity Officer. She had been with the city since 2009. Purvis previously was the city’s small business development director and was viewed by many in City Hall as an expert on government contracting.

“Nikki emerged from a rich pool of highly qualified candidates, and we feel fortunate to have her. The chamber board is confident she will take us to amazing new heights while sustaining the organization’s significant growth and impact,” said board chairin a statement.

“Whether it is community relations, economic development, or small business advocacy, the [AACCW]’s mission is to provide strategic direction, create a shared vision of development, and increase relationships through networking and quality interactions,” said Purvis in a statement. “Business owners that thrive in today’s environment intentionally engage, network, and partner with other business owners, fellow entrepreneurs, and organizations like the chamber. In this next chapter, my vision is to lead the chamber to support its members in recovering and excelling from the economic impacts of the pandemic and reentering an era of growth and success.”

Purvis replaces Ossie Kendrix, who had led the organization since 2017. Kendrix moved to the Dallas area in 2020 and transitioned to finding his successor.

“I’m fulfilled about this appointment and look forward to supporting Purvis‘ leadership as the new Chamber President and CEO,” said Kendrix.

According to a press release, Purvis will start her new job on Aug. 15. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and a master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University

The chamber opened its Chris Abele Legacy Co-Working and Innovation Space at 1920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in late 2021. In addition to its other programming, it had worked for several years to fundraise to redevelop the two-story building.

According to the nonprofit organization’s 2019 Form 990 filing, the most recent available, it raised approximately $600,000 that year and spent all but $50,000. Kendrix was paid $111,000 that year. According to the 2022 city budget, Purvis was to be paid $94,000 this year.