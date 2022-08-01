Public Museum Gains Accreditation
After facing a delay, Museum gains national re-accreditation needed for pursuit for a new building.
The Milwaukee Public Museum has attained the reaccreditation that museum officials have said was vital to continuing the museum, and also contributed to the push for the new $240 million museum.
The American Alliance of Museums (AAAM) made the decision after tabling the institution’s accreditation in early 2021. The reaccreditation was put on hold because the current museum building at 800 W. Wells St. was in such poor shape it was endangering the museum’s collections.
Without accreditation, the museum would lose access to traveling exhibits and lose standing in the donor community, eventually leading to the shuttering of the museum, MPM Inc. officials have said.
By June 2021, Gov. Tony Evers had included $40 million in the state-biennial budget for a new museum, which will likely be called the Wisconsin Museum of Nature and Culture. In March 2022, after hammering out an agreement with Milwaukee County, MPM Inc. went to the county board asking for $45 million, which the board agreed to.
“For MPM, accreditation is essential to securing the future of this beloved institution and maintaining our status and collections as we look to the future,” said Dr. Ellen Censky, MPM Inc. president and CEO. “Achieving this milestone along with the launch of our $240 million Wisconsin Wonders fundraising campaign and the unveiling of our new Museum renderings will continue our momentum toward a Museum that future generations can enjoy. We look forward to building on the $110 million in financial support we have already received from the State of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County and generous private donors.”
[inarticle ad=”UM-In-Article-2″]The MPM Inc. statement said AAAM accreditation is the primary vehicle for “quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability.” The public museum is one of only 21 accredited museums in Wisconsin, according to MPM Inc. “Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, AAAM president and CEO.
“This is another important milestone in the journey toward the new Museum and a point of celebration for the County,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.
The new museum is planned for the corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave. It will be five stories and 200,000 square feet. The architects behind the new building’s design say they were inspired by the natural features of Wisconsin’s Mill Bluff State Park.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
COVID-19 Still Rising in MilwaukeeJul 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Board Approves Two Fall ReferendumsJul 28th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Opening New Mental Health ClinicJul 26th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer