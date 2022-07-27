Lasry Dropping Out Of Senate Race

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is expected to drop out of the U.S. Senate race, a major boost to the campaign of Mandela Barnes.

Lasry was the leading challenger to Barnes in the Democratic primary and, with a significant advertising campaign in recent weeks, had substantially closed Barnes’ early lead. Lasry was polling in second after spending more than $12 million.

But the dynamics of the race changed substantially this week.dropped out and endorsed Barnes. State Treasureris polling in third place and is the last remaining major challenger to Barnes, but multiple sources indicate her polling is weakening. Meanwhile a poll reported yesterday by WTMJ , presumably paid for by the Barnes campaign, showed him with a 14-point lead over Lasry and 27-point lead over Godlewski.

The primary election is Aug. 9 with a general election between the Democratic primary winner and incumbent Ron Johnson, a Republican, on Nov. 8.

Lasry and Nelson’s names will still appear on the ballot alongside six other candidates. Lasry, Nelson, Barnes, Godlewski, Kou Lee, Peter Peckarsky and Darrell Williams all qualified for the ballot. Olikara participated in a recent televised debate with the other four leading candidates

A native of New York, Lasry’s father Marc co-owns the Milwaukee Bucks and is a prominent Democratic donor. The younger Lasry moved to Milwaukee after Lasry and Wesley Edens, hedge fund managers, purchased the team from former Senator Herb Kohl in 2014.

Lasry, 35, worked in the White House for Valerie Jarrett, an aide to President Barack Obama, after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2009. Lasry was prominently involved in the city’s bid for the Democratic National Convention and served as finance chair for the host committee.

The candidate, who hasn’t publicly announced his withdrawal yet, was endorsed in the race by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Mayor Cavalier Johnson. He had run on a pro-labor union platform and focused most of his public comments on beating Johnson.

In response to a request for comment’s Lasry’s campaign consultant Thad Nation, he told Urban Milwaukee this: “I can confirm that Alex Lasry is dropping out and endorsing Mandela.”

Bill Glauber and Daniel Bice were the first to report the news.