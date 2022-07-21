State Files Suit Against PFAS Manufacturers
Evers, AG Kaul say suit seeks to force companies to pay for clean water, and environmental clean up.
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is suing three Wisconsin manufacturers and 15 other chemical companies over their use of PFAS, which the state claims has led to contamination of water and natural resources across Wisconsin.
The lawsuit seeks to recover all costs associated with PFAS remediation, along with the cost of testing for the contaminant in communities that haven’t done so. It also seeks damages for loss of use and for damaging natural resources.
Evers and state Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the suit Wednesday morning at a press conference on French Island, where hundreds of residents have been relying on bottled water for over a year because their private wells are contaminated with PFAS.
“Wisconsinites should not have to foot the bill for polluters who should have known that what they were doing was wrong all along. That’s why we are demanding that the polluters who are responsible should have to pay for their reckless and reprehensible conduct,” Evers said during the event.
Evers said the lawsuit is about accountability for the chemical companies.
“Unless we turn off the flow, we are going to be caught in a never-ending cycle of trying to remediate what never should have leaked into our soil or groundwater to begin with,” Donahue said.
Kaul said during the press conference that the state hopes to use the lawsuit to force the chemical companies to help provide safe drinking water for the affected communities and ultimately pay for the efforts needed to fix the problem.
“In the meantime, though, it’s critical that our Legislature and that our federal government take action to immediately address this problem because the reality is that lawsuits take time and this will take a while to play out,” he said.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Gov. Evers administration files lawsuit against chemical companies over PFAS contamination was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the PFAS Problem
- State Files Suit Against PFAS Manufacturers - Hope Kirwan - Jul 21st, 2022
- Gov. Evers, AG Kaul File Lawsuit Against Tyco Fire Products, Chemguard, 3M, DuPont, and Others for PFAS Contamination and Damage to Wisconsin’s Water and Natural Resources - Gov. Tony Evers - Jul 20th, 2022
- MKE County: County Could Sue PFAS Manufacturers - Graham Kilmer - Jul 5th, 2022
- PFAS Shuts Down Wells In Marshfield, Adams - Isiah Holmes - Jun 1st, 2022
- DNR Planning New E. Coli Regulations - Danielle Kaeding - May 26th, 2022
- Baldwin Touts PFAS Funds, Hopes For More - Hope Kirwan - May 16th, 2022
- Marinette PFAS Cleanup Could Begin This Summer - Erik Gunn - Apr 22nd, 2022
- Judge Rules DNR Can’t Regulate PFAS - Isiah Holmes - Apr 13th, 2022
- DNR Seeking Public Input On PFAS Contamination In Marinette, Peshtigo And Surrounding Communities - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources - Apr 13th, 2022
- Decision in WMC Lawsuit Undermines State’s Ability to Address Toxic PFAS Contamination and Endangers Public Health - Midwest Environmental Advocates - Apr 12th, 2022
Read more about PFAS Problem here