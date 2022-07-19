Mayor Johnson Goes To Harvard

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mayor Cavalier Johnson is one of 40 international mayors participating in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership program. Created in partnership with former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, the program is a year-long education and professional development curriculum.

Johnson will be joined by the mayors of Atlanta, Boise, Boston, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and San Diego. International participants include mayors from the United Kingdom, Gambia and Rwanda.

“This class brings together a diverse and dynamic group of mayors from across the globe, and we’re glad to welcome them to New York City to kick off the sixth year of the program,” said Bloomberg in a statement announcing the class. “With all the urgent shared challenges facing cities, the opportunity for mayors to exchange ideas and learn from one another and experts is more important than ever. We’re looking forward to working with them throughout the year, and to seeing the results in their cities.”

Johnson is part of the sixth class to participate in the program. Twenty-one of the current participants identify as people of color. More than half of the mayors are from cities with populations of more than 200,000.

The latest iteration began with a four-day classroom experience in New York City. Johnson was in the middle of that training at the time of publication.

“Through its City Leadership Initiative, the Bloomberg Center for Cities draws on the expertise of our faculty to strengthen and expand the capabilities of mayors whose work shapes the lives of millions of people,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

All expenses associated with the trip are covered by the program. Two senior officials will also be selected to participate in the program.

Should Johnson find himself with some free time on Harvard’s Cambridge, MA campus, he can call one of his appointees for advice on what to see or do. Budget director Nik Kovac holds a math degree from the university.

Johnson already holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from UW-Madison.