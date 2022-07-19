Mayor Johnson Goes To Harvard
Milwaukee's leader among 40 mayors participating in Harvard City Leadership Program.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson is one of 40 international mayors participating in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership program. Created in partnership with former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, the program is a year-long education and professional development curriculum.
Johnson will be joined by the mayors of Atlanta, Boise, Boston, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and San Diego. International participants include mayors from the United Kingdom, Gambia and Rwanda.
Johnson is part of the sixth class to participate in the program. Twenty-one of the current participants identify as people of color. More than half of the mayors are from cities with populations of more than 200,000.
The latest iteration began with a four-day classroom experience in New York City. Johnson was in the middle of that training at the time of publication.
“Through its City Leadership Initiative, the Bloomberg Center for Cities draws on the expertise of our faculty to strengthen and expand the capabilities of mayors whose work shapes the lives of millions of people,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow.
Should Johnson find himself with some free time on Harvard’s Cambridge, MA campus, he can call one of his appointees for advice on what to see or do. Budget director Nik Kovac holds a math degree from the university.
Johnson already holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from UW-Madison.
