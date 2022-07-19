Blind Tiger Speakeasy Opens In Bay View
New cocktail and hookah lounge seeks to evoke the Prohibition era.
Milwaukee is no stranger to the speakeasy.
Boasting retro classics like Shaker’s Cigar Bar and the SafeHouse, the city has long had an affinity for bars with a style or atmosphere evoking America’s Prohibition era.
The speakeasy is located at 2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. inside Makk’n’Cheese, the restaurant’s flagship location, which opened in August 2020. A second location later opened at 2911 N. Oakland Ave. in 2021.
Originally designed as a dual-concept establishment, owner Marcos Ramos-Garcia has temporarily closed the Bay View Makk’n’Cheese with plans to redesign the space. In the meantime, Blind Tiger will serve a limited menu of Makk’n’Cheese favorites.
Blind Tiger was originally intended to open in 2020, but those plans were waylaid due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The space has been used for small events and private parties throughout the past few years.
Blind Tiger also offers tobacco-free, electronic “e-hookahs” in flavors like mint, cotton candy, blueberry, watermelon pear, grape, cherry and raspberry.
Although Bay View has a diverse selection of post-bar eats, guests won’t have to travel far for a late night snack. Blind Tiger offers a limited menu of tapas including elote, tomato soup and spinach artichoke dip, plus a variety of sandwiches like The Rodger That, a three-cheese melt and The Willie Philly Cheesesteak, with seared steak, provolone cheese, red and green peppers, onion and chipotle drizzle.
The kitchen is open at Blind Tiger on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. The bar is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to close.
Ramos-Garcia did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Blind Tiger is available to rent for small parties and gatherings. Those interested can call 414-837-3054 or email info@myblindtiger.com.
