Milwaukee’s First Pier Garden?

That would be a beer garden located along the riverwalk in Third Ward, opening soon.

True to its nickname of “Beer City,” Milwaukee seemingly has a beer garden on every corner. But a first-of-its kind “Pier Garden” is set to open in town, located in the Historic Third Ward, with an upscale twist on the Bavarian tradition.

The Pier Garden is set to open by August 1 at the The Starling, an event space opened earlier this year by co-owners Ramsey Renno and Tyler Curran in the former SURG Restaurant Group space at 102 N. Water St. The pair also operate Milwaukee Airwaves, The Ivy House and Filament under their entity, Two Birds Event Group.

Located along the Milwaukee River Walk , the Pier Garden will have indoor and outdoor seating, seasonal hours and a snacking menu, according to a press release.

Craft cocktails, wine and local beer will be available, as well as a limited menu from Tall Guy and a Grill Catering, including seasonal charcuterie boards and wood-fired pizzas by Flour Girl & Flame.

Throughout the summer, the space will host special events which will be open to the public. Local guitarist Evan Christian will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

The venue will also host “Yappy Hour,” a dog-friendly happy hour presented by Fromm Family Foods, on Wednesday, August 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pier Garden is expected to officially open by August 1. After that, its hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch.

The kitchen will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 pm on weeknights.

The Starling is currently booking events starting in late summer 2022. To inquire about booking a private event for 2022 or 2023, email events@starlingmke.com.