VISIT Milwaukee Offers ‘Treat Yourself Pass’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

VISIT Milwaukee‘s newest “mobile passport” is now live, offering Milwaukeeans sweet deals on the city’s most craveable treats.

The Milwaukee Treat Yourself Pass will include exclusive deals on everything from CBD gummies to boozy gelato.

“Savory flavors like beer, cheese, and bratwurst might be top of mind when people think of Milwaukee delicacies, but we do sweet treats as well as any other city, too,” says Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.

Like the Milwaukee Deals Pass, Brew City Beer Pass, and Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass, the Treat Yourself pass is built for use on mobile devices.

Users can sign up for free on the VISIT Milwaukee website. The pass is then delivered as a link via text and email, and can be saved to home screen for easy access.

Those who sign up for the pass by July 31 will be entered to win a Wisconsin State Fair and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino sweepstakes featuring two tickets for Nelly and Ginuwine on August 12 at the Wisconsin State Fair main stage, a one-night hotel stay featuring a $100 gift card and $100 in free play at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and a six-pack of cream puffs.

Participating businesses include 600 East Cafe, Beef Jerky Outlet Store, Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburgers, Delicious Bites, Fazio’s Chocolate, Kilwins Milwaukee-Bayshore, The Kind Oasis, Purple Door Ice Cream, Shake Shack, Sweetly Baked, Tua Pasta, Ultimate Confections and Urbal Tea. Fred’s Frozen Custard & Grill will be added soon.

Users can check in at each of the participating businesses until July 1, 2023 for a chance to win a Milwaukee-themed prize.

VISIT Milwaukee announced the pass, sponsored by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, last month at its annual meeting. It is one of several initiatives aimed to drive tourism in the city.