Fool’s Errand Restaurant Will Close
Third Ward establishment, successor to Fauntleroy, will serve its French-inspired fare through July 31.
Fool’s Errand will permanently close at the end of the month.
The restaurant, 316 N. Milwaukee St., has been serving French-inspired comfort food dishes for just over a year in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood.
Before those two attempts, the long-standing Coquette Cafe occupied the space.
The chefs also operate Chinese American restaurant DanDan and the private dining establishment EsterEv.
Fool’s Errand will have its last day of service July 31. Until then, customers can stop in during regular hours for a farewell meal.
Jacobs and Van Rite did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
