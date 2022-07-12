Fool’s Errand Restaurant Will Close

Third Ward establishment, successor to Fauntleroy, will serve its French-inspired fare through July 31.

Fool’s Errand will permanently close at the end of the month.

The restaurant, 316 N. Milwaukee St., has been serving French-inspired comfort food dishes for just over a year in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Located in the Landmark Building , Fool’s Errand was chefsand‘s second attempt at a restaurant at that location. The pair previously operated Fauntleroy , which closed early in the pandemic, before opening Fool’s Errand in the same space in March 2021. The restaurant last renewed its food and beverage license in June 2022.

Before those two attempts, the long-standing Coquette Cafe occupied the space.

The chefs also operate Chinese American restaurant DanDan and the private dining establishment EsterEv.

Fool’s Errand will have its last day of service July 31. Until then, customers can stop in during regular hours for a farewell meal.

Brunch includes nostalgic favorites like monkey bread and “one-eyed Jack” (eggs in a nest), as well as crab cake benedict, steak and eggs and creme brulee french toast. The dinner menu features comfort dishes like matzo ball soup, Steak Diane and potato pierogi.

The restaurant will continue its regular hours through July 31. The restaurant serves brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, and dinner 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Jacobs and Van Rite did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.