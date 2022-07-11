Downtown living can now be yours in this meticulously maintained, historical building. Open floor plan boasts 12 foot ceilings, spacious living room with cream city brick, gas fireplace, abundance of natural light and a private balcony with incredible city views! Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, custom built in pantry and stainless appliances. Primary bedroom with two walk-in closets and primary bathroom with soaking tub. Guest bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Full second bathroom. In-unit laundry. Two parking spaces and one storage unit included. Conveniently located close to all that downtown has to offer. Call today for a private tour.

The Breakdown

Address: 1325 N. Van Buren St., #402

Size: 1,514 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1922

Parking: 2 Indoor

Price: $489,900

Taxes: $11,417

Condo Fee: $438/Month

MLS#: 1801949

