State’s Coastal Communities Get Over $1.4M in Grants

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced over $1.4 million in grants for Wisconsin’s coastal communities. The grants, funded through the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, will support efforts to build sustainable, climate-resilient coastal communities. The grants will be used by local, state and tribal governments as well as planning commissions, universities and nonprofit organizations.

All in all, the grants will help support 41 projects which total over $3.4 million. “The Great Lakes are critical gateways to our state and provide fresh water, jobs, recreation, and an improved quality of life for folks across our state, especially those who call our coastal communities home,” said Evers. “From the Apostle Islands to Zoo Beach in Racine, these investments will help ensure we protect our vast and valuable freshwater resources by enhancing sustainability and resilience, and supporting local economies, jobs, and recreational and educational opportunities on our freshwater coasts.”

Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld praised the grants. “The grants announced today will make a difference across the 800 miles of Wisconsin coastal communities through enhancing public access, sustainable use practices, education, development, and habit restoration, while addressing pollution and other concerns.”

Recipients for the 2022-23 grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council. Among the 41 projects will be efforts in habitat restoration at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc, flood exposure vulnerability mapping for northern Ashland, public access in Hika Bay, and preservation for the Port Washington historic lighthouse. The next round of request proposals will be available in August, with an application deadline of early November 2022.

Over $1.4 million in grants announced for coastal communities was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.