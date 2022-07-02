New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Marquette School of Dentistry researcher receives $1.45M NIH grant to study effects of aging on oral health
Dr. Mariana Reis has been awarded a Pathway to Independence Award from the National Institutes of Health.
Jun 27th, 2022 by Marquette University
Milwaukee Public Museum Hires Three Additional Scientific and Research Curators to Lead Botany, History and Anthropology, and Zoology Departments
Milwaukee Public Museum is pleased to announce the hiring of three curators who will expand research capabilities at MPM: Christopher D. Tyrrell, Ph.D, Aaron R. Atencio, Ph.D, and Nicolas J. Dowdy, Ph.D,
Jun 22nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Museum
Vincent Lyles Brings Expertise to MyPath Board of Directors
Jun 21st, 2022 by MyPath
City of West Bend Welcomes Lizbet Santana as City Clerk
Jun 20th, 2022 by City of West Bend
Historic Third Ward Association Names Jordan Dechambre Marketing & Communications Director
Local Marketing Vet Tapped to Lead Non-Profit’s Marketing, PR, Social Media & Events
Jun 17th, 2022 by Historic Third Ward Association
DNR Urban Forestry Interns From Southern University Start Summer Experience In Milwaukee
The two inaugural interns, Odell Kimble and Kolin Bilbrew, are juniors majoring in forestry at Southern University.
Jun 13th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
MATC student wins $2,500 STEM Forward scholarship
Shirley Aspinall, an MATC adult Promise student, was one of six Milwaukee area college students to win a $2,500 scholarship from STEM Forward.
Jun 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee Area Technical College
Radio Milwaukee announces on-air talent for upcoming Urban Alternative channel HYFIN
Element Everest-Blanks and Anthony Foster to host shows, alongside HYFIN Program Director Tarik Moody
Jun 7th, 2022 by Radio Milwaukee