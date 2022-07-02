New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

North Shore Bank Names Michael Murphy as New Vice President of Consumer Lending

Jun 28th, 2022 by North Shore Bank

Marquette School of Dentistry researcher receives $1.45M NIH grant to study effects of aging on oral health

Dr. Mariana Reis has been awarded a Pathway to Independence Award from the National Institutes of Health.

Jun 27th, 2022 by Marquette University

Latino Chamber of Commerce Appoints North Shore Bank Leader and Latino Community Advocate Alfredo Martin as Chairman of the Board

Jun 22nd, 2022 by Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin

Milwaukee Public Museum Hires Three Additional Scientific and Research Curators to Lead Botany, History and Anthropology, and Zoology Departments

Milwaukee Public Museum is pleased to announce the hiring of three curators who will expand research capabilities at MPM: Christopher D. Tyrrell, Ph.D, Aaron R. Atencio, Ph.D, and Nicolas J. Dowdy, Ph.D,

Jun 22nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Museum

Racine Banker, Alvaro Araque, to Serve as Officer on Bankers Association Board

Jun 21st, 2022 by Johnson Financial Group

Lisa Mahler Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer

Jun 21st, 2022 by Johnson Financial Group

Vincent Lyles Brings Expertise to MyPath Board of Directors

Jun 21st, 2022 by MyPath

City of West Bend Welcomes Lizbet Santana as City Clerk

Jun 20th, 2022 by City of West Bend

Historic Third Ward Association Names Jordan Dechambre Marketing & Communications Director

Local Marketing Vet Tapped to Lead Non-Profit’s Marketing, PR, Social Media & Events

Jun 17th, 2022 by Historic Third Ward Association

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces New Production Manager!

Jun 17th, 2022 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Marquette University biomedical sciences professor receives $1.8M grant to study sex differences in brain mechanisms of seasonality

Jun 16th, 2022 by Marquette University

Heidi Anderson-Isaacson Named Vice President for Student Development and Success at Alverno College

Jun 14th, 2022 by Alverno College

Mary Rose Appointed as North Shore Bank’s Mortgage Loan Officer at Burlington Branch

Jun 14th, 2022 by North Shore Bank

DNR Urban Forestry Interns From Southern University Start Summer Experience In Milwaukee

The two inaugural interns, Odell Kimble and Kolin Bilbrew, are juniors majoring in forestry at Southern University.

Jun 13th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

UW System Regents Elect Karen Walsh as President, Amy Blumenfeld Bogost as Vice President

Jun 10th, 2022 by University of Wisconsin System

MATC student wins $2,500 STEM Forward scholarship

Shirley Aspinall, an MATC adult Promise student, was one of six Milwaukee area college students to win a $2,500 scholarship from STEM Forward.

Jun 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

Radio Milwaukee announces on-air talent for upcoming Urban Alternative channel HYFIN

Element Everest-Blanks and Anthony Foster to host shows, alongside HYFIN Program Director Tarik Moody

Jun 7th, 2022 by Radio Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints Lisa McDougal to the Richland County Circuit Court

Jun 2nd, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

