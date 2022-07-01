Sophie Bolich

Event Space Planned For Third Ward

Reign would occupy former SITE nightclub space on Buffalo St. above Wizard Works Brewing.

By - Jul 1st, 2022 12:09 pm
Site of future event space, Reign. Photo by Sophie Bolich.

A new event space is planned for the Historic Third Ward. Reign, located at 231 E. Buffalo St., would be owner Shamia Washington‘s second business. She also operates Bar 41, a nightclub located inside of Zarko’s, at 4126 N. Teutonia Ave.

The rental venue and banquet hall would open in a vacant space formerly occupied by the nightclub SITE. The owners surrendered the licenses associated with the business in January 2021, after the club was the scene of an after-hours fight that led to a patron fatally shooting another outside the business.

The 3,445-square-foot space can hold up to 200 people. A liquor license application notes future plans to add a kitchen.

Reign would be located above Wizard Works Brewing. Other tenants of the five-story business hub include Catral Doyle Creative Co., Johnson Media Consulting, Muscle Alchemy, RPM Bodywork, TQ Sculpture Inc, Urbaine Oasis, Urban Collision and Yama Yoga.

Reign is proposed to be open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight for guests age 21 and older. The venue had a proposed opening date of June 10, according to the application. Washington did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

A liquor license request is pending before the Common Council.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink

