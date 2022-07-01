Event Space Planned For Third Ward

Reign would occupy former SITE nightclub space on Buffalo St. above Wizard Works Brewing.

A new event space is planned for the Historic Third Ward. Reign, located at 231 E. Buffalo St., would be owner Shamia Washington‘s second business. She also operates Bar 41, a nightclub located inside of Zarko’s, at 4126 N. Teutonia Ave.

The rental venue and banquet hall would open in a vacant space formerly occupied by the nightclub SITE. The owners surrendered the licenses associated with the business in January 2021, after the club was the scene of an after-hours fight that led to a patron fatally shooting another outside the business.

The 3,445-square-foot space can hold up to 200 people. A liquor license application notes future plans to add a kitchen.

Reign is proposed to be open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight for guests age 21 and older. The venue had a proposed opening date of June 10, according to the application. Washington did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

A liquor license request is pending before the Common Council.