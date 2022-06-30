Paper Table Food Hall Adds FreshWerks and Wingstop

East Town 'ghost kitchen' has 4 vendors, including first national franchise, but still growing.

Paper Table, Milwaukee’s “ghost kitchen” food hall, is getting closer to opening. The building’s exterior renovations are progressing, decor and signage have been added inside and the food hall has acquired its third and fourth vendors.

FreshWerks and Wingstop have occupancy permit applications pending for the upcoming food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St.

Freshwerks will serve breakfast foods, burgers, wraps, sandwiches and smoothies. A business license request is pending before the Common Council. Ownerwould not comment on the proposal to Urban Milwaukee. The business was previously a mobile food vendor, operating under the name FreshWerks mobile, according to its Facebook page . The pop-up restaurant offered catering for weddings and corporate events.

Wingstop would be the first national franchise added to the list of vendors for the food hall. The aviation-themed chain specializes in chicken wings in a variety of flavors including cajun, spicy Korean and garlic parmesan.

Other restaurants planned for Paper Table are MilTex Kitchen, which would serve a blend of soul food dishes, diner favorites and bar food classics, as well as Blac Bistro, which would serve Italian and Creole food, including flatbreads and pasta dishes alongside catfish and jambalaya.

Paper Table has the space to house more than a dozen restaurant stalls that will prepare food mainly for takeout and delivery, though there will be limited seating for on-premises dining.

The company behind the developing food hall is CloudKitchens, a startup from Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick. The virtual restaurant concept allows vendors to streamline the preparation process for takeout and delivery, partnering with apps like DoorDash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

When Paper Table launches, FreshWerks would be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wingstop has a proposed opening date of Sept. 15 and would be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, according to the permit application.