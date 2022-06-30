Paper Table Food Hall Adds FreshWerks and Wingstop
East Town 'ghost kitchen' has 4 vendors, including first national franchise, but still growing.
Paper Table, Milwaukee’s “ghost kitchen” food hall, is getting closer to opening. The building’s exterior renovations are progressing, decor and signage have been added inside and the food hall has acquired its third and fourth vendors.
FreshWerks and Wingstop have occupancy permit applications pending for the upcoming food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St.
Wingstop would be the first national franchise added to the list of vendors for the food hall. The aviation-themed chain specializes in chicken wings in a variety of flavors including cajun, spicy Korean and garlic parmesan.
Other restaurants planned for Paper Table are MilTex Kitchen, which would serve a blend of soul food dishes, diner favorites and bar food classics, as well as Blac Bistro, which would serve Italian and Creole food, including flatbreads and pasta dishes alongside catfish and jambalaya.
The company behind the developing food hall is CloudKitchens, a startup from Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick. The virtual restaurant concept allows vendors to streamline the preparation process for takeout and delivery, partnering with apps like DoorDash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.
When Paper Table launches, FreshWerks would be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wingstop has a proposed opening date of Sept. 15 and would be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, according to the permit application.
