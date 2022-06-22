Milwaukee Offering No-Appointment Vaccination For Everyone Six Months and Older
CDC authorizes COVID-19 vaccination for those ages six months to four years.
Starting Thursday, June 23, the Milwaukee Health Department will begin giving free, no-appointment COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone six months or older.
Children previously needed to be at least five years old to get a vaccination, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have now both approved the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children as young as six months.
The department will offer the vaccines for free with no appointment necessary at the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.), Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) and Menomonee Valley site (2401 W. St Paul Ave.). Any vaccine-eligible individual can receive a dose.
Hours for the northwest and southside facilities are currently Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those facilities also offer other immunizations.
The Menomonee Valley site is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals can pre-register online to save time.
The Pfizer vaccine for children six months through four years of age is a three-dose series, Moderna’s vaccine is a two-dose series.
Those seeking an at-home vaccination can call 414-286-6800. Vaccinations are also available from additional providers.
More information is available on the health department’s website.
