The Wisconsin Republican Party gets more anti-immigrant day by day. It was true at the Wisconsin Republican Convention last month. And you can see it in Tim Michels’s commercials, one of the leading Republican candidates running for governor.

At the convention, the Republicans passed a series of motions that hit immigrants hard, including not offering driver’s licenses, in-state tuition or mortgages to undocumented people. But the worst one violates the Fourteenth Amendment as well as the Civil Rights act of 1866: It would deny birthright citizenship. This excerpt is directly from their long and racist list of resolutions from the convention: the Republican Party of Wisconsin urges Congress to rescind Federal money from established Sanctuary Cities until they comply with State and Federal Law regarding illegal immigrants, and to prohibit benefits including driver’s licenses, subsidized medical services, tuition and mortgages to non‐citizens; and be it further resolved, that the Republican Party of Wisconsin rejects the interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment that allows for “birthright citizenship” of illegal immigrants.

Tim Michels states in his ad that he will not be in support of in-state tuition, driver’s licenses or benefits for undocumented people in Wisconsin. Currently, undocumented people have zero access to any of the three. This is pure demagoguery.

What Michels and the Republican Party of Wisconsin fail to recognize is the contribution that immigrants make here, and what would happen to our economy if they were pushed away.

In Wisconsin alone 67% of the state’s Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children. Over 7% of healthcare practitioners are immigrants. And 51% of dairy workers in Wisconsin are immigrants, with 77% of dairy farmers reporting they don’t know the complete legal status of some of their employees. The dairy industry itself contributes $50 billion to the state’s economy. It’s only fair to say that half of that contribution was produced by immigrants.

Undocumented immigrants do not have access to Social Security, so the surplus coming from their paychecks goes entirely into the retirement funds of citizens. Professor Stephen Yale-Loehr of Cornell University broke down the financial obligations of immigrants, both documented and undocumented, who paid an estimated $328 billion in state, federal, and local taxes in 2014 alone. And the estimated 4.5 million people with Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITINs), which are available only to noncitizens, paid $23.6 billion in total taxes in 2015. That’s billions more than the $750 Donald Trump paid in 2016.

The United States relies on an immigrant workforce, and getting rid of birthright citizenship will only be a blow to the nation’s GDP and cause irreversible damage to our future generations’ retirement funds.

Wisconsin should be proud of its immigrant workforce, which should not have more burdens placed on their shoulders.

And the demagogues who try to demonize immigrants might want to consider, for once in their lives, what it’s like to wake up every day in fear of getting caught for putting milk and cheese on the table.

Iuscely Flores, Racial Equity and Economic Justice Advocate

Tim Michels y los ataques racistas del Partido Republicano contra los inmigrantes

El Partido Republicano de Wisconsin se vuelve más antiinmigrante día a día. Fue cierto en la Convención Republicana de Wisconsin el mes pasado y se puede ver en los comerciales de Tim Michels, uno de los principales candidatos republicanos a gobernador.

En la convención, los republicanos aprobaron una serie de mociones que afectan duramente a los inmigrantes, incluida la de no ofrecer licencias de conducir, matrícula estatal o hipotecas a personas indocumentadas. Pero la peor resolución viola la Decimocuarta Enmienda, así como la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1866: negaría la ciudadanía por derecho de nacimiento. Este experto proviene directamente de su larga y racista lista de resoluciones de la convención: el Partido Republicano de Wisconsin insta al Congreso a rescindir el dinero federal de las Ciudades Santuario establecidas hasta que cumplan con las leyes estatales y federales con respecto a los inmigrantes ilegales, y a prohibir los beneficios, incluidas las licencias de conducir, servicios médicos subsidiados, matrícula e hipotecas a no ciudadanos; y además resuelto, que el Partido Republicano de Wisconsin rechaza la interpretación de la Decimocuarta Enmienda que permite la “ciudadanía por nacimiento” de los inmigrantes ilegales.

Tim Michels afirma en su anuncio que no apoyará la matrícula estatal, las licencias de conducir o los beneficios para las personas indocumentadas en Wisconsin. Actualmente, las personas indocumentadas tienen cero acceso a cualquiera de los tres. Esto es pura demagogia.

Lo que Michels y el Partido Republicano de Wisconsin no reconocen es la contribución que los inmigrantes hacen aquí y lo que le sucedería a nuestra economía si fueran expulsados.

Solo en Wisconsin, el 67% de las empresas Fortune 500 del estado fueron fundadas por inmigrantes o sus hijos. Más del 7% de los profesionales de la salud son inmigrantes. Y el 51 % de los trabajadores lecheros en Wisconsin son inmigrantes, y el 77 % de los productores lecheros informan que no conocen el estado legal completo de algunos de sus empleados. La industria láctea misma aporta $50 mil millones a la economía del estado. Es justo decir que la mitad de esa contribución fue producida por inmigrantes.

Los inmigrantes indocumentados no tienen acceso a la Seguridad Social, por lo que el excedente de sus cheques de pago va íntegramente a los fondos de jubilación de los ciudadanos. El profesor Stephen Yale-Loehr de la Universidad de Cornell desglosó las obligaciones financieras de los inmigrantes, tanto documentados como indocumentados, que pagaron un estimado de $328 mil millones en impuestos estatales, federales y locales solo en 2014. Y los aproximadamente 4,5 millones de personas con Números de Identificación Fiscal Individual (ITIN, por sus siglas en inglés), que están disponibles solo para los que no son ciudadanos, pagaron $23,600 millones en impuestos totales en 2015. Eso es miles de millones más que los $750 que pagó Donald Trump en 2016.

Estados Unidos depende de una fuerza laboral inmigrante, y deshacerse de la ciudadanía por nacimiento solo será un golpe para el PIB de la nación y causará un daño irreversible a los fondos de jubilación de nuestras generaciones futuras.

Wisconsin debería estar orgulloso de su fuerza laboral inmigrante, que no debería tener más cargas sobre sus hombros.

Y los demagogos que intentan demonizar a los inmigrantes podrían querer considerar, por una vez en sus vidas, cómo es despertarse todos los días con miedo de que los atrapen por poner leche y queso en la mesa.

Por Iuscely Flores, Partidaria de la equidad racial y justicia económica