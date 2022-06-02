City Funds Would Support Iron District Housing Project
Proposed tax incremental financing district scheduled for June review.
The City of Milwaukee could subsidize a portion of the Iron District development proposed for the southwest corner of Downtown. But the currently proposed subsidy is not for the soccer stadium, concert venue or hotel, at least not yet.
Up to $1.8 million, plus interest, would support Bear Development‘s construction of a 99-unit affordable apartment building near N. 10th St. and W. Michigan St.
A public notice was issued Thursday that says the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee (RACM) board will review the proposal in the coming weeks. The Common Council would also need to approve the agreement. A Department of City Development spokesperson said the project documents were not yet available.
In April of last year, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority granted credits for the Michigan Street Commons project to cover the cost of developing 140 units of affordable housing. Through the tax credit program, households with incomes below 80% of the area median income can rent apartments at below-market rates intended not to exceed 30% of their income. In exchange for leasing the units at below-market prices for multiple decades, WHEDA provides the tax credits. The credits are often sold to institutional investors to raise equity to build the project.
According to the notice, the apartment building is expected to cost $27.5 million to construct.
The rest of the 11-acre Iron District development site would include an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, 3,500-person concert venue and 140-room hotel, and additional land would still remain for future development. The site today is mostly vacant. Marquette University assembled the properties for an athletics center that was late built on the university’s campus in a scaled-down form.
An Urban Milwaukee column, published Wednesday, explored the almost certain need for a subsidy to develop the soccer stadium portion.
Bear previously developed the 700 Lofts affordable housing development across W. Michigan St.
Project renderings suggest Bear could develop the Michigan Street Commons building without the rest of the Iron District moving forward.
Site Photos
Iron District Renderings
UPDATE: An earlier version of this article said the review meeting would take place June 18. The meeting is Thursday, June 16.
