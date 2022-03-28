City Plans Healing Spaces Initiative

More pathways, benches, herb and flower gardens, little free libraries and more.

New neighborhood improvement projects are being developed by the city of Milwaukee, as part of its Healing Spaces Initiative. The initiative aims to foster relaxing, natural environments on city-owned vacant lots. Doing so, the city hopes, will improve public safety and create new healthy gathering spaces in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Coordinated through the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation, the initiative draws on ideas submitted by local residents. The initiative launched in January 2021 as a response to the effects of quarantine and social distancing in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the amenities it seeks to promote are more pathways, benches, perennial herb and flower gardens, shade sails, solar lights, meditation sign posts, little free libraries, and other localized additions, according to a city website.

This year, projects will proceed in three aldermanic districts on the city’s north side and will include many of those amenities. The city is inviting residents and community organizations to submit project proposals by April 15. Volunteer opportunities for future projects can also be found by emailing kochal@milwaukee.gov. By April 18, applicants will be notified through email regarding their status.

On March 29, the neighborhood development corporation will host a virtual planning event to discuss future projects. More information on the event can be found on social media. Community improvement projects geared towards violence prevention and repairing fractured neighborhoods has been a growing priority for the city and the neighborhood development group in recent years.

Planning begins for Milwaukee Healing Spaces Initiative was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.