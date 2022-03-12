Testing Kids For Lead Poisoning Declined During Pandemic
25% reduction in lead tests in state compared to pre-pandemic levels.
The number of tests used to detect lead poisoning in Wisconsin children declined substantially during the pandemic, especially among groups most likely to be exposed to lead in drinking water or from paint in older homes.
Fewer doctor visits during the pandemic led to a 25 percent decline in lead tests compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to state health officials. There is no safe level of lead exposure, which can cause damage to the brain and learning delays.
“We see a concentration of lead poisoning in cities like Milwaukee, in cities where we have housing stock pre-1978 and also housing stock that is not kept up where you see chipping, peeling paint,” Weaver said Thursday in interview on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “The Morning Show.”
The problem also affects rural areas, he said.
Children in Vernon, Sheboygan, Rusk, Jefferson and Rock counties had similarly high rates of lead poisoning compared to Milwaukee. However, Weaver said every county in Wisconsin had a child under age 6 who has tested positive for lead in the past 25 years.
More than half of children in the United States are at risk of lead exposure — often in their own home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lead poisoning has been a serious problem in Wisconsin for decades with now banned lead paint being the primary source. But lead pipes carrying drinking water can also be a source.
President Joe Biden visited Ohio in February to push for removal of lead pipes, part of a bipartisan infrastructure plan. The Biden administration wants to replace all lead water pipes and service lines in the nation within the next decade.
Both the state and federal governments have tried to draw attention and provide funds to replace lead water mains.
In December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Bloomer to announce the city would receive nearly $28 million in loans and grants to help Bloomer replace 4.6 miles of lead water main pipe and other aging sewer infrastructure.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Fewer Wisconsin kids have been tested for lead poisoning during the pandemic was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Lead Crisis
- Testing Kids For Lead Poisoning Declined During Pandemic - Shamane Mills - Mar 12th, 2022
- USDA Secretary Touts Lead Removal Funding - Hope Kirwan - Dec 17th, 2021
- Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on the Biden-Harris Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Dec 16th, 2021
- Gov. Evers Celebrates More Than $800 Million Investment Wisconsin to Receive for Water Infrastructure - Gov. Tony Evers - Dec 8th, 2021
- The State of Politics: Infrastructure Funds Impact Entire State - Steven Walters - Dec 6th, 2021
- Wisconsin Awarded $142 Million to Address PFAS, Lead Pipes - Danielle Kaeding - Dec 3rd, 2021
- Baldwin: “I am proud to stand on the side of delivering results for Wisconsin.” - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Nov 15th, 2021
- A First Step: Infrastructure Act Invests in Clean Transportation, Safe Water and Climate Resilience - Clean Wisconsin - Nov 9th, 2021
- State Could Get $800 Million For Water Systems - Danielle Kaeding - Nov 9th, 2021
- Wisconsin is Double the National Average for Child Lead Poisoning - Isiah Holmes - Sep 30th, 2021
Read more about Lead Crisis here