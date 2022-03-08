Urban Milwaukee members can get two free tickets, worth $70, for Present Music's "Ablaze," while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s “Ablaze” concert.

In partnership with the Milwaukee Art Museum and Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Present Music will premiere a new work commissioned by Daniel Kidane as part of a program that explores themes of identity. Kidane, whose music draws on his Eritrean and Russian heritage as well as his eclectic London upbringing, will be joined by No-No Boy, a multimedia project by Vietnamese-American artist Julian Saporiti who blends folk storytelling and archival imagery to tell the hidden history of Japanese internment camps in WWII America.

The concert is on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

The Milwaukee Art Museum is offering all concert attendees an admission pass on March 10 to view their photography exhibit by Vietnamese American artist An-My Lê and tour the museum galleries at large. The museum opens at 10:00 a.m.

A Pre-Concert Artist Talk on culture and identity with featured artists Daniel Kidane and Julian Saporiti will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Lubar Auditorium. This talk is free to all concert attendees, and seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

This opportunity is free for Urban Milwaukee members. Members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $35 per ticket, while supplies last. Reserve your ticket(s) here.

Important Safety Information: All audience members 12 and up wanting to attend the concert in-person must bring a mask to wear during the event and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test result within 72-hours of performance. More information can be found here.

