The downward trend in COVID-19 disease burden for Milwaukee County continues.

Key metrics of disease continue to show declining cases and transmission of COVID-19 in the county, according to a weekly epidemiological report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee and public health officials.

The data for this past week, from Feb. 16-22, shows there were 509 new cases reported. This is down from 752 new cases the week before. Among kids, there were 146 new cases, down from 222 the week prior.

The latest daily case average, taken from seven days of data, was 100 new cases a day as of Feb. 20, according to the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management. The county hasn’t seen a daily average this low since July.

Hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators of disease, often rising and falling in the data after initial surges in cases and transmission show up. Hospitalizations have been steadily going down, whereas the decline in deaths has not been as steady.

This past week, there were 349 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down from 493 the week prior. Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County, tweeted Friday, “Hospitalizations will take a bit longer to bottom out, but seeing nice declines there as well.”

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since October; and even then it was only very briefly that low before rising again. The positivity rate in the county this past week was 4.4%. The week prior it was 6.2%.

The transmission rate, which measures how many people, on average, are likely to be infected by a single confirmed case of COVID-19, remains below 1.0. This indicates community suppression of the disease.

The county’s vaccination rate continues it’s slow upward crawl, with 63.9% of residents eligible for the vaccine (5 years and older) having been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 58% of county residents eligible for the booster (12 years and older) have received one.

Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccination report here.