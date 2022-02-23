Could City Become Magnet For Remote Workers?

Department of City Development studies ways to lure remote workers to live here.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a lasting impact on how and where people work. Milwaukee, under a proposal from Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, could join a growing list of cities attempting to persuade people with jobs in far-flung places to reside in their town. In short, Milwaukee would be pitching people to move here while keeping (or finding a new) remote job.

The Department of City Development completed an initial survey and study of remote work marketing efforts and worker needs.

“Probably the most successful [city with a program] is Tulsa,” said DCD economic development specialiston Tuesday when he presented the findings to the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee. “They actually started their program before COVID.”

The Oklahoma city’s program contains a key draw: $10,000 in cash for new residents. A foundation put up the money and the Tulsa Remote program reports drawing 1,400 people to the region.

Milwaukee’s not in a position to offer the money said Casanova, but DCD’s survey found that the city needs to think about a broader strategy. Of the 144 respondents to its survey, 52.9% would consider relocating if they could secure a remote work opportunity.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get people from other regions, but it’s a threat as well,” said Casanova.

Conversations with stakeholders, a review of other programs and the survey, resulted in eight recommendations.

The first is for Milwaukee to “become a destination region.” Describing it as a “catch all,” Casanova noted it included everything from public safety to affordable housing. The other seven items are more easily actionable.

The plan calls for the city to “lead by example” and formalize its remote work policies for its own workers where possible. “We’re not to allow you to live two states away and pay for your travel,” said Casanova, but he said the city policy could be replicated by private employers.

Other items including working with the state on a similar policy framework and potential incentives, bolstering the work of groups like NEWaukee and Social X in creating programming for new residents, providing affordable coworking spaces, targeting companies for satellite offices, executing targeted advertising campaigns and providing direct incentives.

The direct incentives, even if limited to a small group initially, are designed as a springboard to landing more people through more conventional methods. “You do get a lot of publicity by putting something like this together,” said Casanova. He noted that Tulsa leveraged its limited program slots into an email list with more than 10,000 people that it could then market to.

“Is anyone really committed to pulling this together?” asked Ald. Jose G. Perez.

Yes, said Casanova. He noted that M7, VISIT Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition are all interested. “But we need some direction on where to focus on those efforts,” said the DCD member.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs suggested instead of chasing suggestions for new coworking spaces in underused city buildings, DCD and its partners work to identify what coworking spaces already exist and if existing entrepreneurs could be supported.

She also suggested not spending money, be it city or foundation dollars, until a partnership had things lined up on its pitch.

“I don’t think you advertise anything until you have other things in place,” said Coggs. “I could talk about this kind of stuff for days and I’m more than happy to talk offline about strategies.”

She suggested a cash incentive could work, but a focus should be put on a “proof of concept” first.

Casanova said he welcomed the feedback and looked forward to discussing it more.

Johnson, who pitched the remote work plan before becoming mayor, has a vision of increasing the city’s population to one million and growing the startup sector.

The city has had growing success in land satellite offices likes OpenGov, which announced a large expansion in late 2021.