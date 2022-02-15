Bike Racing Series Returns To Milwaukee

13th annual Tour of America's Dairyland will roll through town in late June.

The 11-day series offers fan-friendly bicycle racing on closed loops through urban neighborhoods. Sponsored by Kwik Trip, daily events include everything from amateur to professional men’s and women’s races. A community street festival is held alongside each event.

Races will be held in Milwaukee on June 20, 23 and 25 and in nearby suburbs on other days. The highest-profile race, the Downer Classic, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25 on Milwaukee’s East Side. A race will return to Bay View for the first time in several years on Monday, June 20. A new race on Brady Street is scheduled for Thursday, June 23.

Bicyclists compete in timed races, completing lap after lap on city streets. An announcer keeps the crowd informed on what’s happening, with pace cars and video display boards also tracking the action. Professional racers peak at speeds of approximately 35 miles per hour on flat courses, with a number of the courses offering challenging hills. Action picks up not just at the end of the race for the overall winner, but also for single-lap sprints (primes) with cash or gear prizes.

All of the races are free to attend, with larger crowds forming later in the day for the professional races.

The 2020 series was canceled because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and Milwaukee was largely left out of the 2021 series because of timing issues with the expiration of the city’s COVID-19 health order.

More information on daily schedules and how to register to ride (or host a rider) will be posted on the ToAD website.

2022 Schedule