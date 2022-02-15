Bike Racing Series Returns To Milwaukee
13th annual Tour of America's Dairyland will roll through town in late June.
The 13th annual Tour of America’s Dairyland will roll through southeastern Wisconsin in late June.
The 11-day series offers fan-friendly bicycle racing on closed loops through urban neighborhoods. Sponsored by Kwik Trip, daily events include everything from amateur to professional men’s and women’s races. A community street festival is held alongside each event.
Bicyclists compete in timed races, completing lap after lap on city streets. An announcer keeps the crowd informed on what’s happening, with pace cars and video display boards also tracking the action. Professional racers peak at speeds of approximately 35 miles per hour on flat courses, with a number of the courses offering challenging hills. Action picks up not just at the end of the race for the overall winner, but also for single-lap sprints (primes) with cash or gear prizes.
All of the races are free to attend, with larger crowds forming later in the day for the professional races.
The 2020 series was canceled because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and Milwaukee was largely left out of the 2021 series because of timing issues with the expiration of the city’s COVID-19 health order.
More information on daily schedules and how to register to ride (or host a rider) will be posted on the ToAD website.
2022 Schedule
- Thursday, June 16 – Janesville
- Friday, June 17 – East Troy
- Saturday, June 18 – Grafton
- Sunday, June 19 – Manitowoc
- Monday, June 20 – Bay View (Milwaukee)
- Tuesday, June 21 – To be determined
- Wednesday, June 22 – To be determined
- Thursday, June 23 – Brady Street (Milwaukee)
- Friday, June 24 – Shorewood
- Saturday, June 25 – Downer Avenue (Milwaukee)
- Sunday, June 26 – Wauwatosa Village
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.