Two Medical Marijuana Bills Proposed
One by legislators from each party. 37 states, including Mississippi, now allow it.
There are dueling legislative proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin — one from each party. But with disagreement over whether and how Wisconsin might do this, the path forward isn’t clear, even as more than half the states in the U.S. already allow it.
Under a bill introduced Monday by Democrats, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services would establish a medical cannabis registry accessible with a doctor’s permission to those with debilitating conditions including cancer and AIDS.
Another bill introduced by Republicans would create a Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission under the state Department of Revenue. The bill was introduced last month by Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, and Rep. Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield. Qualified primary care providers would have the option to provide marijuana recommendations to their patients in a liquid, oil, pill, tincture or topical form.
Felzkowski said smoking was not included because some Assembly members were concerned last session about secondhand smoke to children and others. The goal now, she said, is to start discussing the issue. It’s the second time Felzkowski has sponsored medical marijuana legislation. She advocated for a similar bill in 2019.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers both support legalizing medical marijuana. Felzkowski said Tuesday she hopes for a hearing on her bill in the Senate, where if faces long odds. Sen. Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu, R-Oostburg, has argued states should not move to legalize medical marijuana before the federal government.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 37 states allow for the medical use of cannabis products, with Mississippi being the most recent.
Listen to the WPR report here.
2 medical marijuana proposals surface in Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
