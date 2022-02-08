So Many Choices for Supporting Actress
Even getting down to top five picks isn’t easy.
COVID-19 might still change the timing, but the Oscar nominations are now set for Feb. 8 and the ceremony itself for March 27. Various trades, guilds and other industry groups have met and produced their lists that will influence how the Oscar voters decide.
To date the titles includes Belfast, House of Gucci, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and The Tragedy of Macbeth, but other titles are hovering.
But the situation is the opposite in the supporting actress category. There exist far more genuine hopefuls than there are slots, particularly when studios and agents play the game of forcing lead actresses into the supporting actress category. That will smack viewers most forcibly with Belfast, a well acted movie that clearly confused some American viewers, who struggled with the Northern Ireland accents (I found them charming) and some uncertainty about who to root for in this boy’s life story of growing up in 1969. The film opens subtly with color panoramas of Belfast today before moving into a black-and-white 1969.
Also confusing to some viewers is that the Protestant vs. Catholic enmity did not prevent both sides from declaring their Irishness and how in 1969, even as they were inflamed into choosing sides, Protestant and Catholic families co-existed. We all obviously need to learn more about this history, which was shut off U.S. front pages by Vietnam.
Holding the Protestant family together in ways that Catholic families will find recognizable is a fine Irish actress (and truth teller in director Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his own upbringing), Caitríona Balfe. Despite her central importance and screen time, academy voters are being pushed to consider her in the supporting actress category.
That’s two strong possibilities from one film – yet that isn’t even the strangest case. How about two actresses associated with the same role – Anita in West Side Story?
Ariana DeBose has drawn raves for her acting, singing and dancing in Steven Spielberg’s new version, only available in movie houses. It is a role where those elements plus the ethical dilemma won Rita Moreno her Oscar 60 years ago — but look! Over there in the same film is Rita Moreno, a miracle at age 90.
She won the Oscar for Anita — and is given a new role, Doc’s widow Valentina, now running the drugstore, and she even nails a famous song, “Somewhere,” which she sang live on set, according to the studio. It isn’t a cameo, as she insists, since screenwriter Tony Kushner wrote the part for her.
Can you imagine the Oscar voters resisting coming full circle? Can you imagine them nominating her and not nominating DeBose — even though they may cancel each other out?
And can they also resist Cate Blanchett? A fine actress and former winner, she has two good ice-maiden supporting roles – Don’t Look Up and Nightmare Alley. She never can be discounted.
And there is the most cringe-worthy de-elevation being contemplated for King Richard, for which Will Smith seems a lock to get a best actor nomination. As I wrote in a January review: “The best acting in the film belongs to Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene (Brandy) his wife – feisty, supportive and insisting on equality – a performance that deserves to be considered at awards time. It is her honesty as an angry truth-telling wife that keeps the film from slipping irretrievably into the sugary side.”
Yet the studio is pushing her – and not very hard – only for the supporting category.
As of this writing, it is unclear which names the Oscars will jump for, and it might not include someone I should have listed as I see more of the films in contention. I pretty much know who I like in the other races, but I wouldn’t want to be the voter who has to come down to five and then one in this category.
