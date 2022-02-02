Is Mandela Barnes Avoiding the Press?
Running campaign as if he’s already won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator.
Mandela Barnes is running as if he’s already got his party’s nomination sewn up. I’m not so sure that kind of cautious approach is going to win the day.
Recently the Wall Street Journal ran a lengthy story about the top Democrats looking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson all consented to interviews with the Journal. Only Lt. Gov. Barnes ducked it, his staffing claiming that he was unavailable for an entire week.
If Barnes has any skeletons they don’t appear to be in the closet. For example, he seemed to publicly embrace “defunding the police” soon after the murder of George Floyd, but now he says he does not support that. He issued a carefully worded statement on the topic to the Journal, but again no live interview. You can bet that Republicans will just ignore his more recent, balanced statements and hammer away at his early apparent support for defunding. He’s going to have to get used to defusing the attack and redirecting an attack back at Johnson. Written statements won’t suffice.
Along the same lines, Nelson is stepping up the pressure, demanding that Barnes and the other major candidates join him in debates. Barnes hasn’t responded so far, which leads one to believe he’s taking the standard tack for a front-runner: don’t make your opponents look like equals on the same stage or give them a chance to attack you in real time.
I get it. Barnes’ approach is standard issue, conventional political strategy. But I think he’d benefit from mixing it up with reporters and with his fellow Democratic candidates. Better to identify lines of attack and weaknesses now than against Johnson in November.
I continue to feel that Nelson is the best bet simply because he can win in a red part of the state. But the truth is, come November, I’ll vote for anybody who gets the Democratic nomination. All I’m really going to care about when I vote in the August primary is who has the best chance to beat Johnson. If Barnes continues to duck the press and his Democratic opponents I’m going to worry about his ability to hold up to the onslaught come the fall.
One thought on “Op Ed: Is Mandela Barnes Avoiding the Press?”
feels like Urban Milwaukee (and JSonline as well) posts more stories about Ron Johnson than all the Dem contenders combined. I’d like to see some interviews or coverage of the Dem primary candidates.
The press/media is doing a disservice to citizens of Wisconsin with the silent treatment strategy. Weed out the field earlier, then let the top 3 it 4 duke it out to win over the Independents in Nov.
It’d be better than 6 months of reprinting talking points & stories about which candidate loves sunshine, hugs, & cute puppies the most.