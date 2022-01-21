Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Back in 2018, when Foxconn was still promising to invest up to $10 billion on a massive Gen 10.5 fabrication plant for LCD screens that could employ up to 13,000 people, the company made clear it would need 7,000,000 gallons of water a day for this manufacturing process. And so government officials in the administration of then Gov. Scott Walker went to work, with the Wisconsin DNR finding a way around restrictions in the Great Lakes Compact rules. And local officials in Mount Pleasant and Racine worked to upgrade their water infrastructure to accommodate this unusual request.

Four years later, long after Foxconn dropped the Gen 10.5 plan, and has yet to manufacture anything, some of the costs of that water upgrade must by borne by the taxpayers of the tiny Village of Mount Pleasant. The village has long purchased its water from the Racine Water Utility, but the provision of 7 million additional gallons of water a day was far beyond what the utility could supply. And so, to accommodate the promised Foxconn project , the utility undertook one of the largest water projects in state history. In response it asked for some guarantees from Mount Pleasant. Believing the cost would easily be paid through water sales to the technology company, the village signed a contract agreeing to “pay any annual shortfall in water sales revenue necessary to provide the revenue required to pay such debt service.”

The schedule of estimated payments shows the village could pay up to $92 million by 2035, when the cost of the utility project and debt service is fully repaid. But so far it is paying less than half that, according to Claude Lois, the private consultant who serves as Foxconn Project Director for the village. He told Urban Milwaukee that Mount Pleasant has made two shortfall payments to the Water Utility: $591,043 for the 2019 year and $442,952 for 2020, for a total of $1,033,996. Under the contract the village could have paid up to $2.68 million for those two years. Still, at that rate of shortfall the village could end up paying more than $35 million by 2035.

Lois also noted that under the contract Mount Village could be repaid some or money should the Racine Water Utility have any years where its water sales revenue exceeds the required amount.

But Kelly Gallaher of the activist group, A Better Mt. Pleasant, argued that was unlikely. “The only water Foxconn is using is for bathroom sinks and flushing toilets, which leaves the village on the hook to pay for the lost water revenue,” she said. “Local officials have maintained that Foxconn has met all their financial obligations to the village – they have not – and it’s only going to get worse.”

Foxconn has floated countless plans and products it has considered since it dropped the Gen 10.5 plant, from a Gen 6 fabrication plant to coffee kiosks, fish farming, dairy exports and, most recently, manufacturing electric cars. Four-and-a-half years after it first signed a contract with the state, the company has yet to produce anything.

The payments to Lois himself have also raised controversy. Lois is paid $175 an hour and his firm Kapur and Associates has billed the village $1.26 million for his work since 2017. But as Corri Hess has reported, “His role as project director has no official job description, and records obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio of Lois’ time card and village-owned calendar do not match.”

The Foxconn project is not the first overseen by Lois that turned sour. “In 2007, Lois was responsible for developing the relationship between homeowners and developers of Fyre Lake, a golf course and housing project in Sherrard, Illinois, that included a $16 million TIF district.” Hess reported. “The project was a bust. One of the developers later pleaded guilty to defrauding 22 investors out of $1.7 million between 2010 and 2016.”