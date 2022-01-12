Urban Milwaukee Is Hiring

We're looking for a full-time reporter to fuel our continued growth.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee is looking for a full-time reporter/digital producer to join our growing news team.

The position entails writing articles, publishing of stories and limited work editing the writing of others for a growing independent publication that champions Milwaukee and urban solutions.

This is an entry-level position for a hard-working team player who wants to learn all aspects of online news, has strong writing skills and is passionate about journalism. The position will grow and evolve based on the strengths of the individual and growth of the publication.

The ideal candidate is someone who brings a new dynamic to our team, has a desire to learn and the ability to move quickly.

Duties and responsibilities:

The primary responsibility is writing articles on our main coverage areas (real estate, politics, food & drink and arts & entertainment) as well as other Milwaukee news.

Additional functions include:

Attending press conferences and other “in the field” work such as conducting interviews, taking photos and developing sources;

Supporting our publisher in the assembly and formatting of articles and press releases for publication;

Supporting our paid membership program, by interacting with readers online and in person;

Limited editing of articles produced by other staff writers; and

Utilizing data skills and data resources to bring depth and clarity to the content produced.

Qualifications:

Excellent writing, editing and verbal communication skills;

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in journalism, English, communications or related field preferred;

Highly organized and detail-oriented with an ability to effectively juggle multiple tasks;

Familiarity with WordPress or another content management system is a positive, but not a requirement; and

Ability to speak a second language like Spanish is a plus.

To apply:

Send a cover letter, resume and clips for review to info@urbanmilwaukee.com with the subject line “Urban Milwaukee Job Opening.”

Some great candidates may not check all the boxes for this role. If you’re a dedicated worker who’s interested in journalism, but doesn’t have all the skills listed here, please still reach out and tell us more about what you bring to the table.

This full-time job includes benefits and is based out of Urban Milwaukee’s downtown Milwaukee office. A hybrid work arrangement is available. (Details on salary will be shared with serious candidates.)