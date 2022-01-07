Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries Planned for Layton Avenue

What started as a social media business is getting the brick and mortar treatment.

There’s a new sweet spot in the making for Milwaukee’s South Side.

Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries is slated to open at 812 W. Layton Ave. A store build-out is currently underway.

The business will be operated by the sister-in-law team ofand

The menu will include smoothies, boba tea and “fruit cocktails,” which is a Middle Eastern drink similar to a smoothie and rimmed with fruit pieces. It will also have specialty pastries, custom cakes and cake pops.

Murad Dahche, Malaak’s brother and Hala’s husband, is helping the pair establish the business.

The pair is also looking to provide these sweet treats at catered events, Murad told Urban Milwaukee in an interview.

The business started with Elmughrabi selling custom pastries through her Instagram account. Murad encouraged her to consider selling her pastries in a storefront, and partnering with his sister, Malaak, who has “always had an interest in making smoothies and specialty drinks.”

Instagram and other social media platforms are staying top-of-mind in the design of the shop, Murad said.

“We’re going to have a little backdrop where people can take pictures,” he said. “It’s an internet trend where people can come in, take a picture of their cup next to a nice design.”

Once open, Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries would have business hours from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Sunday. The pair hopes to open Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries in early February.

The shop will be located in a new building constructed where Brew City Environmental & Restoration Services owner Ashley George ripped off the second floor of the building and moved it nearly two miles to 3763 S. Howell Ave.

Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries will join a series of other tenants, including Excel Dental, Paradise Roastery, Mila Boutique, Nicholas Financial and Nara Gifts & More.