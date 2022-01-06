House of Soul Lounge Planned For Harambee

New bar planned for Five Points intersection.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There is a new lounge planned for the Harambee neighborhood at the Five Points intersection.

LaCheryl Ellis plans to open a lounge called House of Soul at 3501 N. 6th St. The minimum age for entry would be 25.

Anthony White, former Oldies But Goodies manager and Ellis’ fiancé, told Urban Milwaukee in an interview that he plans to serve as the manager of the new lounge.

The tavern would offer a pool table, disk jockey, dancing and a jukebox according to a license application filed with the City of Milwaukee. There are no plans for food at this time, based on the license application.

House of Soul Lounge would be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

A license application for House of Soul Lounge is pending before the common council.

The 2,818-square-foot building was built in 1928, according to city assessment records, and the property (addressed as 618 W. Keefe Ave.) is owned by JED Investment Corp, Inc.