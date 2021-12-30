Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What another long, strange year its been. COVID-19 cases are rising and restaurants and bars are closing and canceling holiday events. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to do this New Year’s weekend. It wouldn’t be a New Year in Milwaukee if a bunch of people didn’t jump into Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day, so check on the Polar Bear Plunge at Bradford Beach. If that’s not your idea of a fun time, the Cool Fool Kite Festival will be taking place just up the road at Veteran’s Park. The Milwaukee Zoo is free for the rest of 2020, and will have its Wild Lights displays up for New Year’s Eve. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater will begin its performances of Toni Stone, which tells the true story of the first black woman to play on an all-male professional baseball team.

December 30-31: Frosty Free Week/Wild Lights at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is ending 2021 with a week of free admission called Frosty Free Week. Visit the animals that are partial to the cold and warm up in the many indoor animal areas. For those attending on New Year’s Eve, the zoo’s We Energies sponsored event Wild Lights is still running, featuring hundreds of sparkling lights and animal themed displays. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for children. The Wild Lights event is available from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A Milwaukee tradition since 1988, the Harlem Globetrotters will be in town to help ring in the new year. The famous basketball team will be making their Milwaukee stop as part of its Spread Game Tour, featuring tricky maneuvers, impressive shots and an in-game dunk contest. The Globetrotters will perform twice on New Year’s Eve — once at 1 p.m. and once at 6 p.m. For more information and for ticket pricing, click here.

January 1: Polar Bear Plunge

It’s that time of the year where you must ask yourself: Am I brave enough to take the Polar Bear Plunge? Join hundreds of others in kicking off the new year by jumping into the freezing-cold Lake Michigan. The plunge will take place at Bradford Beach at noon, and is free to attend and participate in. No prior registration is required.

January 1: Cool Fool Kite Festival

If freezing your butt off isn’t your idea of a fun way to celebrate the new year, then try heading up the road to Veteran’s Park, where the Cool Fool Kite Festival will be celebrating its 35th year. The Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois and Gift of Wings will put on their first kite festival of the year. Kites and hot food will be available for purchase, and The Quiet Ice Carvers will be in attendance showing off their craft. The event will run from 11 a.m. to however late the cold permits — presumably around 5 p.m.

Vulture Space and Bicycle Benefits Milwaukee are teaming up for a social bike ride that will stop at “friends’ houses” as well as “unusual locations.” During the stops, all sorts of pie will be shared, as well as whatever drinks pair well with those pies. The ride is 15 miles in total, and will begin at Vulture Space, 651 N. Plankinton Ave, and end in Riverwest. All participants are asked to bring a pie or two to share or $15 to donate; Cutlery and drinks are also encouraged. For more information, click here.

January 4-30: “Toni Stone” at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Based on the true story of a black woman who went down in history as the first woman to play as a regular on an American big-league professional baseball team, “Toni Stone” begins its month-long run at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Awarded “Best New Play of 2019” by The Wall Street Journal, the play follows Stone’s journey as she breaks through gender barriers to pursue her dreams. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.