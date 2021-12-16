9 Ways To Help Others For Holidays

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As the holidays near, organizations in our community are once again accepting donations to provide gifts for those in need.

1. United Ways’ Holiday Giving Tree program provides gifts to those who may otherwise go without. It is still accepting donations. United Way also is looking for volunteers throughout the holidays and beyond.

Repairers of the Breach serves Milwaukee’s homeless population and attempts to provide gifts for its guests and their families for the holidays. For more information, you can call 414-342-9323 or email centermanager@repairers.org

3. County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Dream Team United and the Peoples Revolution have collaborated to host a winter gear and toy drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1218 W. North Ave. They also are accepting donations at Gentle Hands, 6815 W. Capitol Dr., and 80 Recording Studios, 1831 W. Forest Home Ave. You can also donate by Cash App: $FarinaBrooks. For more information, you can contact Farina Brooks at 414-839-9481; Sequanna Taylor at 414-229-8844; email DreamteamMKE@gmail.com; or contact Cheri Faqua at Cheri@themiddlegroundMKE.org.

4. Capuchin Community Services is holding a Christmas Toy drive for children under the age of 10. Everything from games, dolls, small electronics, and much more are needed. For more information, call 414-933-1300, ext. 1151, or email capholidaydrives@thecapuchins.org.

5. The Salvation Army manages several programs that offer help throughout the holidays and beyond. It also is working with others on the Milwaukee and Waukesha County Toy for Tots campaign. For monetary donations, you can send a check to 2401 S. Lincoln Memorial Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53207. Make checks payable to Toys for Tots. For more information, call 414-464-2940.

6. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is collecting monetary donations to buy meals for families. You can find more information here.

. The Hope House , a food and shelter facility for Milwaukee’s homeless population, is looking for volunteers for holiday gift and food drives this year as well as donations. Call 414-645-2122 for more information.

8. Hunger Task Force is hosting a “Turkey Ticker Challenge.” For a $15 donation, a family in need can get a turkey. Go here for more info about the Turkey Ticker and other ways to donate.

9. The American Red Cross has numerous online ways to give gifts, greetings and donations for the holidays. Go here to find out what works best for you.

